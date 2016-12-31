Hamilton Academical 1-1 Motherwell

Louis Moult (centre) has scored six times in four games against Accies

Louis Moult headed home in the final seconds as Motherwell came from behind against Hamilton Accies to draw despite playing most of the game with 10 men.

Well had been the better side until midfielder Lee Lucas was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Massimo Donati after 27 minutes.

Alex D'Acol headed home from close range from an Ali Crawford cross nine minutes after the break.

But Moult rose to meet a Craig Clay cross in the final move of the game.

The equaliser came just as Accies looked like ending a run of 10 games without a win.

Well failed to make it a fourth consecutive win in Lanarkshire derbies but will be happy to come away with a point in the circumstances.

Promising Well start

Alex D'Acol made the breakthrough for Hamilton

Motherwell would have taken the lead after only four minutes had Gary Woods not produced a top-class save to deny Scott McDonald.

Moult sent in a teasing cross from the right wing and, from six yards, McDonald's goalbound header was tipped over superbly by the Accies goalkeeper.

The visitors, looking to make it two away wins in a row for the first time this season, enjoyed the better of the early exchanges.

In typical derby style, players were fully committed and it became a busy time for both medical teams as a collision between three players going for a corner kick delivery caused concern.

Accies defenders Georgios Sarris and Lennard Sowah, along with Moult, all required treatment for head injuries, with Sarris off the pitch for a good five minutes for attention.

The Greek defender finished the first half but did not reappear after the interval. Next, Danny Redmond suffered a face injury in an accidental collision with Allan Campbell, and the Accies player couldn't continue and was replaced with Louis Longridge.

Lucas shown red

Well were reduced to 10 men when Lucas was sent off for a challenge on Donati.

Lucas certainly won the ball, but referee Euan Anderson deemed the tackle violent conduct.

From the resultant free-kick, goalkeeper Craig Samson did well to turn wide Crawford's 30-yard drive.

Donati, Eamonn Brophy put a header wide and Crawford all threatened for Accies, while Stephen McManus had a header cleared off the line at the other end after the break.

Crawford had what he thought was a goal disallowed for offside, but there was no question about the eligibility of Accies next effort as they broke the deadlock.

Crawford chipped the ball back from the right by-line and D'Acol headed home from close range for his sixth goal of the season.

The 10 men respond

Lee Lucas (left) was sent off for a challenge on Massimo Donati

The 10 men were still a threat and Moult, who scored four goals in Motherwell's victory in the last derby, came close to equalising.

McDonald set him up and the striker's low driven effort was tipped round the post by Woods.

Crawford thought he had increased Accies lead when his left foot shot eluded Samson, but McManus got back to clear off the goalline.

However, just when one goal looked like being sufficient for Accies to claim their first win in 11 games, Motherwell equalised.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Moult scored his sixth goal in his last four appearances against Accies with a header from a Clay cross from the left.