Hamilton Academical 1-1 Motherwell
Louis Moult headed home in the final seconds as Motherwell came from behind against Hamilton Accies to draw despite playing most of the game with 10 men.
Well had been the better side until midfielder Lee Lucas was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Massimo Donati after 27 minutes.
Alex D'Acol headed home from close range from an Ali Crawford cross nine minutes after the break.
But Moult rose to meet a Craig Clay cross in the final move of the game.
The equaliser came just as Accies looked like ending a run of 10 games without a win.
Well failed to make it a fourth consecutive win in Lanarkshire derbies but will be happy to come away with a point in the circumstances.
Promising Well start
Motherwell would have taken the lead after only four minutes had Gary Woods not produced a top-class save to deny Scott McDonald.
Moult sent in a teasing cross from the right wing and, from six yards, McDonald's goalbound header was tipped over superbly by the Accies goalkeeper.
The visitors, looking to make it two away wins in a row for the first time this season, enjoyed the better of the early exchanges.
In typical derby style, players were fully committed and it became a busy time for both medical teams as a collision between three players going for a corner kick delivery caused concern.
Accies defenders Georgios Sarris and Lennard Sowah, along with Moult, all required treatment for head injuries, with Sarris off the pitch for a good five minutes for attention.
The Greek defender finished the first half but did not reappear after the interval. Next, Danny Redmond suffered a face injury in an accidental collision with Allan Campbell, and the Accies player couldn't continue and was replaced with Louis Longridge.
Lucas shown red
Well were reduced to 10 men when Lucas was sent off for a challenge on Donati.
Lucas certainly won the ball, but referee Euan Anderson deemed the tackle violent conduct.
From the resultant free-kick, goalkeeper Craig Samson did well to turn wide Crawford's 30-yard drive.
Donati, Eamonn Brophy put a header wide and Crawford all threatened for Accies, while Stephen McManus had a header cleared off the line at the other end after the break.
Crawford had what he thought was a goal disallowed for offside, but there was no question about the eligibility of Accies next effort as they broke the deadlock.
Crawford chipped the ball back from the right by-line and D'Acol headed home from close range for his sixth goal of the season.
The 10 men respond
The 10 men were still a threat and Moult, who scored four goals in Motherwell's victory in the last derby, came close to equalising.
McDonald set him up and the striker's low driven effort was tipped round the post by Woods.
Crawford thought he had increased Accies lead when his left foot shot eluded Samson, but McManus got back to clear off the goalline.
However, just when one goal looked like being sufficient for Accies to claim their first win in 11 games, Motherwell equalised.
In the third minute of stoppage time, Moult scored his sixth goal in his last four appearances against Accies with a header from a Clay cross from the left.
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 34Woods
- 6Gillespie
- 4Devlin
- 89SarrisBooked at 24minsSubstituted forKurtajat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 2Seaborne
- 21Donati
- 20BrophySubstituted forMacKinnonat 77'minutes
- 46Sowah
- 10RedmondSubstituted forLongridgeat 21'minutes
- 9D'Acol
- 11Crawford
Substitutes
- 12Kurtaj
- 15Bingham
- 17Longridge
- 18MacKinnon
- 28Cunningham
- 33Hughes
- 35Thomson
Motherwell
- 1Samson
- 2Tait
- 4Heneghan
- 6McManus
- 26Campbell
- 8McHugh
- 18LucasBooked at 27mins
- 20Clay
- 30McMillanSubstituted forAinsworthat 85'minutes
- 9MoultBooked at 90mins
- 77McDonaldBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 7Ainsworth
- 11Bowman
- 13Brill
- 24McFadden
- 25Ferguson
- 29Mackin
- 43Turnbull
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 3,526
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Motherwell 1.
Booking
Louis Moult (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Motherwell 1. Louis Moult (Motherwell) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carl McHugh.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Michael Devlin.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical).
Carl McHugh (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Richard Tait.
Attempt blocked. Lennard Sowah (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Lionel Ainsworth replaces Jack McMillan.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Attempt blocked. Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Lennard Sowah (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Richard Tait (Motherwell).
Attempt missed. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ben Heneghan.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darian MacKinnon replaces Eamonn Brophy.
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Hamilton Academical).
Stephen McManus (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lennard Sowah (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Attempt blocked. Louis Moult (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Craig Clay (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gramoz Kurtaj (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt saved. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Stephen McManus.
Lennard Sowah (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Tait (Motherwell).
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Gary Woods.
Attempt saved. Louis Moult (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Gramoz Kurtaj (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Richard Tait (Motherwell).
Attempt saved. Louis Moult (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.