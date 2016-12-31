Sheffield United 1-0 Northampton Town

Kieron Freeman has scored four goals for Sheffield United this season

Kieron Freeman's late strike was enough for a patient Sheffield United to beat Northampton and go top of League One.

The hosts had the bulk of the ball and pressure, coming close when Billy Sharp struck the post from close range.

The game otherwise lacked clear-cut chances, though Cobblers midfielder Matt Taylor saw his long-range free-kick superbly saved by Simon Moore.

With frustration kicking in the ball fell nicely for Freeman, who smashed in from six yards to give United victory.

Blades boss Chris Wilder was facing his old club for the first time since leaving Northampton in May, and has led his new team to four wins in a row.

Rob Page's mid-table side defended valiantly throughout, but have now lost five of their past seven league matches.