Barnsley 2-2 Birmingham City

Sam Winnall dedicated his goal to Barnsley legend Norman Rimmington, who died at the age of 93

Birmingham City came from two goals down at Barnsley to earn their first point under Gianfranco Zola.

Tom Bradshaw slotted home to put the Reds in front and Sam Winnall doubled the lead by heading his 11th of the season from Conor Hourihane's corner.

Jacques Maghoma pulled one back before the interval and a double substitution paid off for Zola after the break.

Barnsley defender Marc Roberts was sent off for fouling Che Adams and Lukas Jutkiewicz levelled from the spot.

Jutkiewicz, one of the two players brought on for the second half, hammered the spot-kick home for his seventh goal of the season, to prevent Blues suffering a third successive defeat under their Italian boss.

Both sides wore black armbands and took part in a minute's applause in memory of Barnsley legend Norman Rimmington, who died on 29 December aged 93 after serving the club since the 1940s.

His old club surged into a commanding lead as they looked to round off one of the best years in their history in style, having won the Football League Trophy and secured promotion at Wembley last season.

Tomasz Kuszczak kept Birmingham in it with a triple save to deny Marley Watkins, Winnall and Ryan Kent before Adams played in Maghoma to reduce the deficit.

The Polish keeper made more crucial stops from Winnall and Sam Morsy after the visitors had pulled level, while David Cotterill was just wide with a free-kick as Blues looked to win it at the other end.

Barnsley end 2016 in ninth place in the Championship, above Aston Villa and Birmingham on goal difference.

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom:

"I was probably happier with the second half. We were terrific with 10 men and arguably created the best chances.

"I was really pleased with the goals we scored as they were ones we've worked on, which is always pleasing.

"I honestly don't set any targets. We'll give everything, every day. That's part of your responsibility, to try hard."

(On Roberts' dismissal) "It's the rule and that is how it is now so you've got to accept it. 'Robbo' wasn't making a genuine attempt to win the ball."

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola told BBC WM:

"It was very important the way the players reacted. We made mistakes and were punished for them but that was the response that I was looking for.

"We made a double substitution. We had to try to do something. We needed a bit more presence up front.

"The players that came in, particularly Lukas Jutkiewicz, did extremely well And in the end we could have won. We had good chances."

Gianfranco Zola lost his first two games as Birmingham boss after replacing Gary Rowett