Match ends, Barnsley 2, Birmingham City 2.
Barnsley 2-2 Birmingham City
-
- From the section Football
Birmingham City came from two goals down at Barnsley to earn their first point under Gianfranco Zola.
Tom Bradshaw slotted home to put the Reds in front and Sam Winnall doubled the lead by heading his 11th of the season from Conor Hourihane's corner.
Jacques Maghoma pulled one back before the interval and a double substitution paid off for Zola after the break.
Barnsley defender Marc Roberts was sent off for fouling Che Adams and Lukas Jutkiewicz levelled from the spot.
Jutkiewicz, one of the two players brought on for the second half, hammered the spot-kick home for his seventh goal of the season, to prevent Blues suffering a third successive defeat under their Italian boss.
Both sides wore black armbands and took part in a minute's applause in memory of Barnsley legend Norman Rimmington, who died on 29 December aged 93 after serving the club since the 1940s.
His old club surged into a commanding lead as they looked to round off one of the best years in their history in style, having won the Football League Trophy and secured promotion at Wembley last season.
Tomasz Kuszczak kept Birmingham in it with a triple save to deny Marley Watkins, Winnall and Ryan Kent before Adams played in Maghoma to reduce the deficit.
The Polish keeper made more crucial stops from Winnall and Sam Morsy after the visitors had pulled level, while David Cotterill was just wide with a free-kick as Blues looked to win it at the other end.
Barnsley end 2016 in ninth place in the Championship, above Aston Villa and Birmingham on goal difference.
Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom:
"I was probably happier with the second half. We were terrific with 10 men and arguably created the best chances.
"I was really pleased with the goals we scored as they were ones we've worked on, which is always pleasing.
"I honestly don't set any targets. We'll give everything, every day. That's part of your responsibility, to try hard."
(On Roberts' dismissal) "It's the rule and that is how it is now so you've got to accept it. 'Robbo' wasn't making a genuine attempt to win the ball."
Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola told BBC WM:
"It was very important the way the players reacted. We made mistakes and were punished for them but that was the response that I was looking for.
"We made a double substitution. We had to try to do something. We needed a bit more presence up front.
"The players that came in, particularly Lukas Jutkiewicz, did extremely well And in the end we could have won. We had good chances."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 2Bree
- 4RobertsBooked at 51mins
- 5MacDonald
- 17Yiadom
- 15Watkins
- 29MorsyBooked at 87mins
- 8HourihaneBooked at 61mins
- 40KentSubstituted forScowenat 55'minutes
- 9Winnall
- 20BradshawSubstituted forJacksonat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3White
- 6Scowen
- 13Townsend
- 18Jackson
- 26Brown
- 28R Williams
- 32Armstrong
Birmingham
- 29Kuszczak
- 23Spector
- 28Morrison
- 5Shotton
- 3Grounds
- 8Gleeson
- 20StewartSubstituted forCotterillat 45'minutes
- 6KieftenbeldSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 45'minutes
- 26Davis
- 19Maghoma
- 14Adams
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 4Robinson
- 7Tesche
- 11Cotterill
- 15Jutkiewicz
- 18Brown
- 25Cogley
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 13,397
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 2, Birmingham City 2.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).
Sam Morsy (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jonathan Grounds.
Attempt blocked. Angus MacDonald (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Foul by Michael Morrison (Birmingham City).
Sam Winnall (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City).
Andy Yiadom (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Cotterill (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Barnsley).
Booking
Sam Morsy (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. David Davis (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Andy Yiadom (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Michael Morrison (Birmingham City).
Sam Winnall (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Winnall with a headed pass.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Adam Jackson.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
Marley Watkins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. David Cotterill (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Jackson (Barnsley).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Adam Jackson.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Scowen with a cross.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Adam Jackson.
Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Barnsley).
Offside, Birmingham City. Jonathan Spector tries a through ball, but Lukas Jutkiewicz is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Birmingham City. David Davis tries a through ball, but Lukas Jutkiewicz is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Angus MacDonald (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Tomasz Kuszczak.
Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Bree.