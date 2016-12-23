Tony Pulis: West Brom boss says fringe players at 'bigger clubs' should move

Schneiderlin has made eight appearances for Manchester United this season

Players struggling for first-team football at "bigger clubs" should move on, says West Brom manager Tony Pulis.

The Baggies have offered Manchester United about £15m for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who has played just 11 Premier League minutes this season.

Pulis said some players "prefer the protection" of a bigger club rather than moving to a team where they "have to work and play and earn their money".

West Brom have also been linked with Leicester City's Jeffrey Schlupp.

The 24-year-old left-sided defender or winger has made only four league appearances for the champions this season.

Media playback is not supported on this device Schneiderlin can leave Man Utd - Mourinho

The Baggies are eighth in the table and face competition from Everton for 27-year-old France international Schneiderlin, who United boss Jose Mourinho says can leave Old Trafford if the club's board is happy with the fee.

"The big picture is we're trying to get players into this club who will progress us over a period of time, not just in this moment," added Pulis, whose side visit fourth-placed Arsenal on 26 December (15:00 GMT kick-off).

"It's not just time and money, it's getting the players to come to the club."