BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Man Utd will let Morgan Schneiderlin leave club
Schneiderlin can leave Man Utd - Mourinho
Jose Mourinho says French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has asked to leave Manchester United and confirms the 27-year-old will be allowed to leave the club "for the right offer".
