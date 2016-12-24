BBC Sport - Sam Allardyce: Crystal Palace manager impressed by club's ambition
Allardyce impressed by Palace ambition
- From the section Football
New Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says sorting out the team's leaky defence will be his priority as his return to Premier League football is confirmed 87 days after he left his post as England manager.
Pictures courtesy of Crystal Palace.
WATCH MORE: What lasted longer than Sam Allardyce's 67-day England reign?
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired