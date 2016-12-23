Sligo's Showgrounds may stage Derry City's Europa League home ties

Sligo's Showgrounds looks favourite to stage Derry's Europa League home ties

Sligo's Showgrounds is emerging as the most likely venue to stage Derry City's Europa League games next summer.

With the Brandywell being redeveloped in 2017, Derry City's home domestic games will be played at Maginn Park in the Inishowen town of Buncrana.

However, with Maginn Park not equipped to stage European ties, Derry will have to find another Europa League venue.

Derry have made overtures about staging Europa ties in the GAA venue Celtic Park but this is highly unlikely.

While Croke Park staged rugby and football internationals between 2007 and 2010 on a temporary basis as the new Aviva Stadium was being built at Lansdowne Road, GAA rules still forbid other of the association's grounds being used for sports other than gaelic games.

Clare club St Joseph's Milton Malbay attempted to change this rule at this year's GAA Congress but their proposal was overwhelmingly rejected.

Derry's first home League game at Maginn Park will take place on Sunday, 5 March.

Sunday is Derry's prepared choice for home fixtures and in all, they will play nine Sunday home fixtures.

The Candystripes will open their season with an away game against Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday, 24 February.