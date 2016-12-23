Hull City: Snodgrass, Dawson, Hernandez, Livermore, Maguire, Robertson deals extended

From the section

Robert Snodgrass is Hull's top scorer in the league this season with five goals and has created 29 chances - 19 more than any other Hull player

Winger Robert Snodgrass is among six Hull City players to have their contracts extended by the club.

Snodgrass, defenders Michael Dawson, Andy Robertson and Harry Maguire, Uruguayan striker Abel Hernandez and midfielder Jake Livermore have had their deals extended to summer 2018.

"The club has exercised its option to extend the contracts of a number of key players," a Hull City statement read.

Snodgrass, 29, had been linked with a January move from the club.

The Scotland international's contract was due to expire next summer.

Take part in our new Premier League Predictor game, which allows you to create leagues with friends.