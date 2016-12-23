Danny Welbeck: Arsenal and England forward back in full training

Danny Welbeck is treated at Etihad Stadium
Danny Welbeck has scored 14 goals in 34 appearances for England

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has returned to full training after seven months out with a knee injury.

The England international, 26, has been sidelined since injuring his right knee during the Gunners' 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester City on 8 May.

He had missed the first seven months of last season with another knee injury.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: "It is fantastic. For him, it is like starting a new career because he has been out for such a long time."

Wenger, whose team host West Brom on Boxing Day (15:00 GMT), added he would be "patient" with Welbeck.

Welbeck has scored 13 times in 49 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Manchester United for £16m in September 2014.

