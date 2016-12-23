Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Nicholson, Rodgers, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are lining up a January move for Hearts and Scotland U-21 winger Sam Nicholson, who is out of contract in the summer.

Currently sidelined because of a knee injury, Nicholson is Mark Warburton's top transfer target but Rangers will face competition from a host of English clubs for his signature.

Full story: Daily Record

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Scottish football supporters are being short-changed by watching games on plastic pitches.

Full story: Scottish Sun

The SPFL insists it is business as usual ahead of the festive top-flight fixtures as the country braces itself for Storm Barbara. (Various)

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair is accurate to predict "hatred" in the Old Firm game at Ibrox on Hogmanay but it should only last for 90 minutes, according to former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers has warned English clubs that they won't be able to sign his stars on the cheap. "We don't need or want to sell anyone," said the Celtic manager. "It's our job, my job, to protect the club and the talent we have." (Various)

Inverness CT boss Richie Foran believes Rangers counterpart Mark Warburton has received unfair criticism this season. "I'm sure he expected some of that because that's what happens when you manage one of the Old Firm," says Foran.

"But it has been over the top as I believe he's a top manager." (Various)

James Maddison has enjoyed his loan spell at Aberdeen

Norwich City midfielder James Maddison has declared his loan spell at Aberdeen a success as he has featured in a cup final, played in front of 50,000 fans for the first time and "taken a lot of physical knocks". (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Maddison is expected to extend his loan spell - which is due to end on 4 January - with Dons boss Derek McInnes stating the midfielder has brought "a different dynamic" to Aberdeen. (Various)

Rangers manager Mark Warburton has reiterated that he remains fully committed to the Ibrox club despite speculation linking him with the England U-21s vacancy. (The Herald)

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald has urged the SPFL to make an early decision over whether tonight's Premiership encounter against Ross County in Dingwall will go ahead as Storm Barbara sweeps the country. (The National)

Rangers supporters are in a musical battle with Little Mix fans as the race heats up to see who will be Christmas number one. Rangers fans have adopted the Dave Clark Five number as the unofficial Joe Garner song.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton says: "I have a son and a daughter. My son is backing the Dave Clark Five, but my daughter is a Little Mix fan. So, I'm right on the fence, though I'm leaning towards the Dave Clark Five." (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Gregor Townsend says it is inevitable that Europe's biggest spending clubs will try to lure away Glasgow Warriors' top players following their stunning back-to-back wins over Racing 92 in the Champions Cup. (The Scotsman)