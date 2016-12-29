Premier League
Hull20:00Everton
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Everton

Hull City head coach Mike Phelan
Hull will be looking for only their second home win in nine games.

    TEAM NEWS

    Hull have no new injury or suspension concerns for Friday night's fixture against Everton.

    Forwards Abel Hernandez and Will Keane and defender Moses Odubajo remain long-term absentees.

    Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg will be missing once again because of a dead leg, so Joel Robles will continue to deputise.

    James McCarthy, Bryan Oviedo, Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besic are all still sidelined.

    MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

    Martin Fisher: "Hull City began 2016 dreaming of a return to the Premier League; they end the year fearing an all-too-speedy return to the Championship.

    "Bottom of the table, four points adrift of safety, things don't look good. Two early wins in August proved a false dawn, one victory since paints a more accurate picture of a squad lacking enough quality and sufficient depth. A few masterstrokes are needed from Mike Phelan in the transfer window.

    "In the meantime, Everton arrive on the back of a morale-boosting triumph away to champions Leicester. A three-man defence worked well for Ronald Koeman, and Romelu Lukaku took his goal tally into double figures again.

    "The Belgian will be licking his lips at the prospect of what might come his way at the KCOM Stadium."

    Twitter: @mfisherfootball

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Hull head coach Mike Phelan: "At this moment in time we're looking at every option to bring players in. One of the biggest challenges for any player coming into the club is the position we're in at the moment.

    "If they're courageous enough and want that challenge to either put their name out there to the clubs they're at or they want to show they are better than where they're at, then this is the club to come for that challenge.

    "It has been difficult in the past to get players into the football club, but it's not impossible."

    Everton manager Ronald Koeman: "I don't look to the position in the table, because I watched Hull against Manchester City. After 70 minutes it was still 0-0 and City were not creating a lot of chances.

    "Also, Hull lost the game at West Ham 1-0 but they were the better team and hit the post several times.

    "It's a tough one, a difficult one and we need to be at our best to get a good result."

    Hull have conceded for 16 consecutive games

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Hull beat Everton for only the second time in 13 attempts when the sides last met, on New Year's Day 2015. Ahmed Elmohamady and Nikica Jelavic scored in a 2-0 home win.
    • There has never been a goalless draw in the 21 competitive meetings between the clubs.

    Hull City

    • Their only win in the last 16 league games was by 2-1 at home to Southampton on 6 November.
    • Mike Phelan's side have conceded nine penalties in the Premier League this season, four more than any other side.
    • Hull have conceded the first goal of the game a league-high 15 times this season.
    • The Tigers are the only side in the division without a home clean sheet.
    • They have ended the last two calendar years with a 1-0 defeat: against Leicester in 2014 and Preston in 2015.

    Everton

    • The Blues won their first away match since 12 September last time out, beating Leicester 2-0.
    • Everton ended both 2014 and 2015 with defeats, to Newcastle and Stoke.
    • But the Toffees are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games on Boxing Day, winning three and drawing two.
    • Romelu Lukaku has scored in two of his last three appearances against Hull, and also has seven of Everton's 11 away goals this season.
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 0-1Probability of draw: 26%
    Probability of home win: 21%Probability of away win: 53%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

