Scottish Premiership
Hearts19:45Aberdeen

Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Hearts' Arnaud Djoum
Aberdeen and Hearts drew 0-0 at Pittodrie in August

    Hearts will be without right-back Callum Paterson as the side sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership entertain third-top Aberdeen.

    The Scotland defender will be out for up to 10 months with a knee injury.

    Don Cowie could return from a neck injury but faces a fitness test along with Prince Buaben, but fellow midfielder Sam Nicholson remains out.

    Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has a fully fit squad from which to choose for the trip to Tynecastle.

    It is the last game for both sides before a three-week winter break for Premiership clubs.

    Match statistics

    • Aberdeen are seeking a third straight victory
    • Hearts ended a run of four games without a win by beating Kilmarnock
    • Hearts are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Aberdeen
    • The 0-0 draw at Pittodrie in August ended a run of three Hearts wins over the Dons
    • Hearts would draw level with third-place Aberdeen with a victory
    • The Dons will move to within two points of Rangers should they win

    Pre-match views

    Hearts head coach Ian Cathro: "Aberdeen are a very strong, very professional, very solid team. I would say direct, but I don't mean in the sense of lumping the ball forward, but in an organised way.

    "They are a well-worked team who all know what they are looking to do - and how they think they are going to hurt you.

    "So it is a good challenge and exciting match to look forward to and a really good opportunity for us.

    "It is a little bit of a unique game because everybody then goes into this break, so people put more focus on that result than they would normally.

    "We also recognise the importance of that moment and being able to get the win and the impact it has throughout the break. But at the same time, it is just a game, it is three points, and there will be many others."

    Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "I've never met Ian. It might seem an unusual appointment, but nobody can say with any certainty how it will pan out when a new manager comes in.

    "I think he deserves the opportunity to take the job on.

    "Looking at his team, you can see there are already little subtle changes and he has put his stamp on them.

    "Whenever we play Hearts there is always a lot of edge to the game. They made it quite clear last season they saw us as someone they wanted to climb above.

    "We were happy to take that challenge on and I think it's been the same this season."

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Celtic1918103955
    2Rangers201163839
    3Aberdeen1910451534
    4Hearts208751331
    5St Johnstone19775428
    6Partick Thistle20569-521
    7Motherwell19559-820
    8Ross County20488-1420
    9Dundee205411-1019
    10Kilmarnock20479-1919
    11Hamilton202108-1016
    12Inverness CT203710-1316
    View full Scottish Premiership table

