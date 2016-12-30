Cheltenham Town v Wycombe Wanderers
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Doncaster
|22
|14
|3
|5
|44
|30
|14
|45
|2
|Plymouth
|22
|14
|3
|5
|35
|24
|11
|45
|3
|Carlisle
|22
|11
|10
|1
|41
|26
|15
|43
|4
|Portsmouth
|22
|11
|5
|6
|36
|22
|14
|38
|5
|Luton
|22
|9
|8
|5
|31
|20
|11
|35
|6
|Wycombe
|22
|10
|5
|7
|29
|25
|4
|35
|7
|Cambridge
|22
|10
|4
|8
|30
|25
|5
|34
|8
|Blackpool
|22
|9
|6
|7
|36
|24
|12
|33
|9
|Barnet
|22
|8
|9
|5
|31
|30
|1
|33
|10
|Colchester
|22
|8
|6
|8
|30
|27
|3
|30
|11
|Stevenage
|22
|9
|3
|10
|33
|34
|-1
|30
|12
|Grimsby
|22
|8
|5
|9
|29
|27
|2
|29
|13
|Yeovil
|22
|8
|5
|9
|25
|26
|-1
|29
|14
|Crawley
|22
|8
|5
|9
|28
|36
|-8
|29
|15
|Exeter
|22
|8
|3
|11
|25
|26
|-1
|27
|16
|Crewe
|22
|6
|9
|7
|24
|30
|-6
|27
|17
|Mansfield
|22
|6
|8
|8
|21
|28
|-7
|26
|18
|Morecambe
|21
|8
|2
|11
|25
|38
|-13
|26
|19
|Leyton Orient
|22
|7
|3
|12
|25
|29
|-4
|24
|20
|Hartlepool
|22
|5
|8
|9
|28
|38
|-10
|23
|21
|Notts County
|22
|6
|4
|12
|25
|37
|-12
|22
|22
|Accrington
|22
|5
|6
|11
|20
|29
|-9
|21
|23
|Cheltenham
|22
|4
|9
|9
|24
|34
|-10
|21
|24
|Newport
|21
|4
|5
|12
|25
|35
|-10
|17
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired