Championship
BrightonPCardiffP
Match postponed - Weather

Brighton & Hove Albion P-P Cardiff City

Fog at the Amex Stadium
The fog caused the postponement of the game less than two hours before kick-off

Friday's Championship game between leaders Brighton & Hove Albion and Cardiff City has been postponed because of heavy fog.

Both clubs and referee Chris Kavanagh agreed the game should be called off at 18:00 GMT, after three inspections.

The late decision was likely to have affected Cardiff fans travelling to the south coast for the 19:45 kick-off.

"Player and spectator safety has to be paramount," Albion chief executive Paul Barber told BBC Sussex.

"In terms of looking at the situation for the players and the fans, it was in everyone's best interests.

"Chris [Hughton - Brighton manager] thinks it's the right decision as do Cardiff's coaches as well."

Match official Kavanagh said he was left with little choice but to call off the match at short notice.

"The conditions have got worse. In the centre of the field it's difficult to see the assistant referee on the nearside," he added.

"If I've paid money I want to see the game and from different vantage points in the crowd it's difficult to see the pitch."

Brighton can be overtaken at the top if second-placed Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest at home.

It is not yet known when the re-arranged fixture will take place.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Brighton2315622451
2Newcastle2316162749
3Reading231346343
4Leeds241338742
5Huddersfield231337142
6Sheff Wed231247440
7Derby231166939
8Fulham239951236
9Aston Villa248115335
10Barnsley231049534
11Birmingham23977-334
12Norwich2310310133
13Preston23959032
14Brentford238510-129
15Wolves23779-128
16Ipswich23779-428
17Bristol City238312027
18Nottm Forest237511-526
19Burton246711-725
20Cardiff236611-1224
21QPR236512-1423
22Blackburn235513-1220
23Wigan234613-1018
24Rotherham243417-2713
View full Championship table

