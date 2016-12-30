Brighton & Hove Albion P-P Cardiff City

The fog caused the postponement of the game less than two hours before kick-off

Friday's Championship game between leaders Brighton & Hove Albion and Cardiff City has been postponed because of heavy fog.

Both clubs and referee Chris Kavanagh agreed the game should be called off at 18:00 GMT, after three inspections.

The late decision was likely to have affected Cardiff fans travelling to the south coast for the 19:45 kick-off.

"Player and spectator safety has to be paramount," Albion chief executive Paul Barber told BBC Sussex.

"In terms of looking at the situation for the players and the fans, it was in everyone's best interests.

"Chris [Hughton - Brighton manager] thinks it's the right decision as do Cardiff's coaches as well."

Match official Kavanagh said he was left with little choice but to call off the match at short notice.

"The conditions have got worse. In the centre of the field it's difficult to see the assistant referee on the nearside," he added.

"If I've paid money I want to see the game and from different vantage points in the crowd it's difficult to see the pitch."

Brighton can be overtaken at the top if second-placed Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest at home.

It is not yet known when the re-arranged fixture will take place.