Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey misses out through suspension as Nottingham Forest visit St James' Park.
Shelvey sits out the second of a five-match ban which he picked up after being found guilty of using racially abusive language.
Forest defender Joe Worrall is a doubt after being subbed in the second-half of Sunday's defeat by Huddersfield.
Manager Philippe Montanier is hopeful about the fitness of Ben Osborn after he picked up a knock in the same game.
Pajtim Kasami is expected to return to the Forest squad after illness for the second meeting between these two sides in less than a month.
The Reds won a controversial encounter 2-1 at the City Ground, which saw Newcastle reduced to nine men, but had the red cards to Shelvey and Paul Dummett overturned on appeal.
Match facts
- Newcastle United have won their last five home league games against Nottingham Forest, keeping a clean sheet in the last three.
- Nottingham Forest have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five league trips to Newcastle (14 conceded).
- Dwight Gayle has been directly involved in more goals this season than any other Championship player (17 goals, 2 assists).
- Forest have kept just one clean sheet in their last 27 Championship fixtures - 2-0 vs Ipswich in November.