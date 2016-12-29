Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest beat Newcastle 2-1 at the City Ground earlier in the season

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey misses out through suspension as Nottingham Forest visit St James' Park.

Shelvey sits out the second of a five-match ban which he picked up after being found guilty of using racially abusive language.

Forest defender Joe Worrall is a doubt after being subbed in the second-half of Sunday's defeat by Huddersfield.

Manager Philippe Montanier is hopeful about the fitness of Ben Osborn after he picked up a knock in the same game.

Pajtim Kasami is expected to return to the Forest squad after illness for the second meeting between these two sides in less than a month.

The Reds won a controversial encounter 2-1 at the City Ground, which saw Newcastle reduced to nine men, but had the red cards to Shelvey and Paul Dummett overturned on appeal.

