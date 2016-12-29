Championship
Newcastle19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles in the goal
Nottingham Forest beat Newcastle 2-1 at the City Ground earlier in the season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey misses out through suspension as Nottingham Forest visit St James' Park.

    Shelvey sits out the second of a five-match ban which he picked up after being found guilty of using racially abusive language.

    Forest defender Joe Worrall is a doubt after being subbed in the second-half of Sunday's defeat by Huddersfield.

    Manager Philippe Montanier is hopeful about the fitness of Ben Osborn after he picked up a knock in the same game.

    Pajtim Kasami is expected to return to the Forest squad after illness for the second meeting between these two sides in less than a month.

    The Reds won a controversial encounter 2-1 at the City Ground, which saw Newcastle reduced to nine men, but had the red cards to Shelvey and Paul Dummett overturned on appeal.

    Match facts

    • Newcastle United have won their last five home league games against Nottingham Forest, keeping a clean sheet in the last three.
    • Nottingham Forest have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five league trips to Newcastle (14 conceded).
    • Dwight Gayle has been directly involved in more goals this season than any other Championship player (17 goals, 2 assists).
    • Forest have kept just one clean sheet in their last 27 Championship fixtures - 2-0 vs Ipswich in November.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Friday 30th December 2016

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Brighton2315622451
    2Newcastle2316162749
    3Reading231346343
    4Huddersfield231337142
    5Leeds231328741
    6Sheff Wed231247440
    7Derby231166939
    8Fulham239951236
    9Barnsley231049534
    10Aston Villa238105334
    11Birmingham23977-334
    12Norwich2310310133
    13Preston23959032
    14Brentford238510-129
    15Wolves23779-128
    16Ipswich23779-428
    17Bristol City238312027
    18Nottm Forest237511-526
    19Cardiff236611-1224
    20QPR236512-1423
    21Burton235711-822
    22Blackburn235513-1220
    23Wigan234613-1018
    24Rotherham233416-2613
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Silverfit members enjoying a class!

    Silver Thursday - Academy of Sport, (Sports Centre) London South Bank University
    Positive Pilgrims Multi Sports - volleyball

    Positive Pilgrims Football and Multi-Sports Sessions

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired