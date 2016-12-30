Championship
Reading20:00Fulham
Match abandoned - Weather

Reading 0-0 Fulham (match abandoned at half-time: fog)

Reading keeper Ali Al-Habsi at times cut a lonely figure as he tried to track play at the Madejski Stadium
Reading's home Championship game with Fulham was abandoned at half-time because of fog.

Following a goalless first half in increasingly fogbound conditions at the Madejski Stadium, referee James Livingston called off the game.

It was the second of the evening's four Championship fixtures to fall foul of the freezing fog, following Brighton's postponement against Cardiff City.

Reading had marginally the better of the game in such tough conditions.

Foggy Reading

More to follow.

Line-ups

Reading

  • 26Al Habsi
  • 2Gunter
  • 4van den Berg
  • 16Moore
  • 24Blackett
  • 6Evans
  • 23WilliamsBooked at 36mins
  • 12McCleary
  • 38Kelly
  • 15HarriottSubstituted forMcShaneat 45+4'minutes
  • 18Kermorgant

Substitutes

  • 3Cooper
  • 5McShane
  • 7Beerens
  • 8Swift
  • 11Obita
  • 14Samuel
  • 40Moore

Fulham

  • 27Button
  • 2FredericksBooked at 9mins
  • 15Madl
  • 13Ream
  • 3Malone
  • 6McDonald
  • 14Johansen
  • 24Aluko
  • 10Cairney
  • 20Piazon
  • 11Ayité

Substitutes

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 4Odoi
  • 8Parker
  • 9Smith
  • 17Sigurdsson
  • 21Christensen
  • 30Sessegnon
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

Match abandoned due to weather problems, Reading 0, Fulham 0.

ends, Reading 0, Fulham 0.

Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Paul McShane replaces Callum Harriott because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Callum Harriott (Reading) because of an injury.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by David Button.

Attempt saved. Callum Harriott (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joey van den Berg.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Fulham).

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).

Tyler Blackett (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Danny Williams (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Danny Williams (Reading).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Fulham).

Foul by Kevin McDonald (Fulham).

Liam Kelly (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sone Aluko (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Moore (Reading).

Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Evans (Reading).

Lucas Piazon (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading).

Attempt blocked. Danny Williams (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Garath McCleary (Reading).

Offside, Fulham. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Ryan Fredericks is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Garath McCleary with a cross.

Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).

Callum Harriott (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lucas Piazon (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joey van den Berg.

Attempt blocked. Liam Kelly (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Garath McCleary.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by David Button.

Attempt saved. Garath McCleary (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yann Kermorgant.

Booking

Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Ryan Fredericks (Fulham).

Find out more

