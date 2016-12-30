Reading 0-0 Fulham (match abandoned at half-time: fog)

From the section

Reading keeper Ali Al-Habsi at times cut a lonely figure as he tried to track play at the Madejski Stadium

Reading's home Championship game with Fulham was abandoned at half-time because of fog.

Following a goalless first half in increasingly fogbound conditions at the Madejski Stadium, referee James Livingston called off the game.

It was the second of the evening's four Championship fixtures to fall foul of the freezing fog, following Brighton's postponement against Cardiff City.

Reading had marginally the better of the game in such tough conditions.

