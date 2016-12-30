Match abandoned due to weather problems, Reading 0, Fulham 0.
Reading 0-0 Fulham (match abandoned at half-time: fog)
-
- From the section Football
Reading's home Championship game with Fulham was abandoned at half-time because of fog.
Following a goalless first half in increasingly fogbound conditions at the Madejski Stadium, referee James Livingston called off the game.
It was the second of the evening's four Championship fixtures to fall foul of the freezing fog, following Brighton's postponement against Cardiff City.
Reading had marginally the better of the game in such tough conditions.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Reading
- 26Al Habsi
- 2Gunter
- 4van den Berg
- 16Moore
- 24Blackett
- 6Evans
- 23WilliamsBooked at 36mins
- 12McCleary
- 38Kelly
- 15HarriottSubstituted forMcShaneat 45+4'minutes
- 18Kermorgant
Substitutes
- 3Cooper
- 5McShane
- 7Beerens
- 8Swift
- 11Obita
- 14Samuel
- 40Moore
Fulham
- 27Button
- 2FredericksBooked at 9mins
- 15Madl
- 13Ream
- 3Malone
- 6McDonald
- 14Johansen
- 24Aluko
- 10Cairney
- 20Piazon
- 11Ayité
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 4Odoi
- 8Parker
- 9Smith
- 17Sigurdsson
- 21Christensen
- 30Sessegnon
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
ends, Reading 0, Fulham 0.
Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Paul McShane replaces Callum Harriott because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Callum Harriott (Reading) because of an injury.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by David Button.
Attempt saved. Callum Harriott (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joey van den Berg.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Fulham).
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
Tyler Blackett (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Danny Williams (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Williams (Reading).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Fulham).
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Fulham).
Liam Kelly (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sone Aluko (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Moore (Reading).
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Evans (Reading).
Lucas Piazon (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading).
Attempt blocked. Danny Williams (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Garath McCleary (Reading).
Offside, Fulham. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Ryan Fredericks is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Garath McCleary with a cross.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).
Callum Harriott (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lucas Piazon (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joey van den Berg.
Attempt blocked. Liam Kelly (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Garath McCleary.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by David Button.
Attempt saved. Garath McCleary (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yann Kermorgant.
Booking
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Ryan Fredericks (Fulham).