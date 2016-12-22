Sam Allardyce frontrunner to replace sacked Alan Pardew as Crystal Palace manager

Sam Allardyce apologised and said "entrapment has won" after losing the England job in September

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is the frontrunner to replace Alan Pardew as Crystal Palace manager.

Pardew was sacked on Thursday with the club 17th in the Premier League after a run of one win in 11 games.

Palace have no agreement or contract in place with Allardyce and other options are being considered.

But the 62-year-old is the most likely candidate, with club chairman Steve Parish saying Pardew's "expansive style of football hasn't worked".

"Now we're going to wind the dial back the other way," Parish told BBC Sport.

Allardyce has been out of work since leaving his role as England manager by mutual consent after 67 days and just one game, in the wake of a Daily Telegraph investigation.

However, the former Bolton, Blackburn, Newcastle and West Ham boss has never been relegated as a manager and saved Sunderland from the drop last season despite them being second from bottom when he joined.

Parish, who co-owns the club with American investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer, said that Palace are "talking to a number of people to make sure we get this right", with the club now focusing on staying in the top flight.

"Relegation is so costly and I feel, with no blame attached, we got ourselves in a rut and need a change," he said.

Key facts & figures

Allardyce has never been relegated as a manager and secured promotion to the Premier League with both Bolton and West Ham.

Allardyce has a 33.6% Premier League career win percentage.

Only Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Harry Redknapp and his Sunderland successor David Moyes have managed more games in the top flight (467).

Sam Allardyce's Premier League record Games Win Draw Loss For Against Win % Bolton 226 80 66 80 275 301 35.4 Newcastle 21 7 5 9 27 33 33.33 Blackburn 76 26 21 29 86 108 34.21 West Ham 114 35 28 51 129 151 30.7 Sunderland 30 9 9 12 40 44 30 Total 467 157 129 181 557 637 33.6

What does Allardyce offer?

Allardyce is known for having an instant impact on sides when he joins them - shown below after he arrived at Blackburn Rovers (2008-09) and Sunderland (2015-16).

The graph also shows the dip in form immediately after Allardyce has left (Newcastle 2007-08) and Blackburn (2010-11).

Allardyce has become associated with a preference for direct football during his career.

As the graphs below show, during his season at Sunderland after joining in October 2015, they were among the most prolific long passers in the division and strong at set pieces.

Reaction

Ex-Palace chairman and owner Simon Jordan told BBC Radio 5 live: "Sam Allardyce is as good as it gets at guaranteeing a team doesn't get relegated.

"There's not exactly a plethora of top-quality managers around there, and Sam is a top, top manager."

Former Palace striker Clinton Morrison said: "If you need a man to get you out of the trouble Palace are in you don't look past Big Sam."