Rotherham United: Championship strugglers to name new manager in 'early January'

Caretaker boss Paul Warne has been in charge of four Rotherham matches so far

Championship strugglers Rotherham United aim to name a permanent first-team boss in "early January".

Caretaker manager Paul Warne has been in charge of the Millers since Kenny Jackett's departure on 28 November.

"Paul Warne, Matt Hamshaw and John Breckin will remain in control of the first team throughout the Christmas period," said a club statement.

"The club will continue to work towards a position where we can announce a more permanent solution in early January."

Rotherham, who are bottom of the table and have lost 13 of their past 15 matches, host 23rd-placed Wigan on Boxing Day and 21st-placed Burton three days later.

The statement added: "Paul Warne and his staff will work closely with our new head of recruitment Jamie Johnson to indentify, and move for, targets ahead of the upcoming January transfer window."

Warne has said that he does not want the job on a full-time basis.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Jackett was in charge of the Millers for 39 days before offering his resignation.

Rotherham have had five permanent managers and three caretakers since the start of last season, with Neil Redfearn, Neil Warnock, Alan Stubbs and Jackett all having spells in the job following Steve Evans' departure for Leeds in September 2015.

Eric Black was placed in temporary charge after Evans left, while Nicky Eaden was appointed caretaker-manager when Redfearn was sacked in February - although Warnock was appointed before the former Birmingham and Wigan defender had the chance to lead the team in a game.