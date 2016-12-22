Cardiff boss Warnock disappointed at speed of Richards return

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says Wales defender Jazz Richards' rehabilitation from injury has been 'disappointing.'

Richards has not played since the 2-0 defeat by Derby County on 27 September, but will return to training before the Boxing Day trip to Brentford.

Warnock says Richards has taken longer than expected to return.

"I've had lads with broken legs recover quicker than him," he told BBC Wales Sport. "It has been difficult."

Warnock, who says he is looking to sign four players in the January transfer window, says Richards has endured a tough time.

"Jazz Richards is actually training tomorrow and hopefully he finishes training as well," he said.

"I know he will start it and then we will see what happens.

"It has been a difficult period for everyone concerned with Jazz.

"First of all, it would be nice to see him run.

"He hasn't done any training yet, so I can't be happy."

Warnock says he had hoped to use Richards as he looks to move Cardiff clear of the Championship relegation zone.

"He had a knee problem, then a calf problem and then another calf problem, so I don't know what is around the corner," he added.

"It is disappointing really, because I counted on him and it has left us very short in the defensive situation and I have to look elsewhere to make sure I have the numbers.

"I like Jazz, I have always liked Jazz, but unfortunately he has not been much use to me. I am sure he is disappointed himself."

Julian Speroni joined Crystal Palace in 2004

Warnock also explained that he does not expect to make any attempt to sign 37-year-old Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni.

Warnock has previously worked with Speroni when he was Eagles boss and has hinted that he could look to bring a goalkeeper to the Cardiff City Stadium in the January transfer window.

Cardiff sold captain David Marshall in the summer and replacement Ben Amos made a costly mistake in the 4-3 defeat by Barnsley.

But Warnock does not expect Speroni to leave Selhurst Park before he retires.

"Julian is a smashing lad, a really good goalkeeper, but he will be at Crystal Palace the rest of his career," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"He won't leave there. But there will be other names in the next few weeks."