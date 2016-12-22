BBC Sport - Everton boss Ronald Koeman confirms Romelu Lukaku contract talks
Koeman confirms Lukaku contract talks
- From the section Football
Ronald Koeman confirms Everton are in talks with Romelu Lukaku over a new contract and says keeping the Belgian at Goodison Park is a "big deal" for the club.
