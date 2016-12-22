BBC Sport - Bob Bradley: Swansea boss responds to criticism of his use of 'PK' and 'road game'
Bradley: My vocabulary is not a problem
- From the section Football
Swansea City manager Bob Bradley responds to recent criticism of his use of 'PK' and 'road game' in a BBC post-match interview.
American Bradley says football terminology is different in every country and that his message is the most important factor.
