Hugo Lloris: Tottenham goalkeeper signs new contract until 2022

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
Hugo Lloris started 37 of Tottenham's 38 Premier League games as they finished third last season

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract until 2022.

The 29-year-old, who captains Spurs, has made 151 Premier League appearances since joining the club from Lyon for an initial £7.8m in August 2012.

The France international, whose previous deal was worth £80,000 a week and was due to expire in 2019, said: "Hopefully the best years are ahead."

Spurs striker Harry Kane signed a new contract earlier this month that ties him to the club until 2022.

Lloris signed a four-year deal when he joined Spurs, then managed by Andre Villas-Boas.

Lyon are entitled to 20% of any profit Tottenham make should they sell Lloris.

