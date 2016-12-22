BBC Sport - Alan Pardew sacked at Crystal Palace: His FA Cup final dance
Pardew's unforgettable FA Cup final dance
Watch Alan Pardew's dance as he celebrates Jason Puncheon's opening goal in the 2016 FA Cup Final against Manchester United, which Crystal Palace went on to lose 2-1.
