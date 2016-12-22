BBC Sport - Mark Hughes 'surprised' Liverpool sold Joe Allen to Stoke
Mark Hughes says he was "surprised" Liverpool let Joe Allen leave to join Stoke in the summer, and thinks the Welshman will receive a "great reception" at Anfield on Boxing Day.
