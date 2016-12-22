Swansea City: Bob Bradley thinks his future could depend on next two results

Media playback is not supported on this device Swansea boss Bob Bradley responds to criticism of his use of 'PK' and 'road game'

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley admits his future could depend on his next two games against West Ham on Boxing Day and Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

The Swans are second from bottom in the Premier League having won only two of Bradley's 10 matches in charge.

Asked if his hopes of keeping his job rest on those results, he said: "Maybe. I never know how that works and I don't spend much time thinking about it.

"I said before that I knew it was a challenge. That's football."

He continued: "I've been here for 10 games. I think we've had moments along the way when we thought we were close to taking a big step forward, [but] we've left some points on the table in those 10 games.

"Every week I say the same thing - that's out of my control."

'Swansea weak and limp'

Successive defeats at West Brom and Middlesbrough have left Swansea 18th in the Premier League table and three points adrift of safety.

'Weak, limp, something has to change' - Danny Murphy on Swansea City

The 3-0 loss at Boro was the result of a particularly poor performance, which prompted strong criticism from Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy.

The former England midfielder described Swansea as "weak, limp," being too "nice" and facing relegation unless they undergo major changes.

Bradley admitted his players have been guilty of being soft on occasions this season.

"There have been games where we haven't had a hard enough edge. In that respect, there are games where I agree with that [criticism]," he added.

"Our ability to compete, to understand in different parts of the game, closing down faster, winning more duels - those are things which tip the scale.

"There are still times where those parts need to be more consistent."

Meanwhile, Swansea could have defender Federico Fernandez and midfielder Ki Sung-yueng back from injury - both having suffered a broken toe - for their Boxing Day match at home against West Ham.