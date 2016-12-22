Aberdeen will come good this season, insists Derek McInnes

McInnes says Aberdeen are judged against teams "with far bigger resource"

Manager Derek McInnes is "really calm" about Aberdeen's current form and insists his side can prove their worth again this season.

Last season's Premiership runners-up are seven points behind second-placed Rangers following last week's 2-1 defeat at Ross County.

The Dons have a game in hand and though he accepts their season has been "stop-start", McInnes is optimistic.

"I've got every faith in the players," McInnes said.

"We're disappointed we haven't won more games but I totally trust in what we do," added the Dons boss.

"Where we're judged, we're judged against teams with far bigger resource.

"In three-and-half years, we've spent £200,000 putting this team together in Kenny McLean - that's the only money we've spent. We have tried to work extremely hard at all other areas of our football department and how we work as a team Monday-to-Friday.

McLean joined Aberdeen from St Mirren last year

"The players are honest, hard-working boys who are desperate to get back to winning ways. Outside factors have no bearing on my team. We concentrate on ourselves. I'm really calm about it.

"I don't put myself out there to read too much. I just concentrate on what I can affect. I'm aware that there's reaction and comment to that. That happens when you don't win games."

McInnes, 45, led the Dons to victory in the 2014 Scottish League Cup final and they reached the final of this season's tournament, only to lose 3-0 to Celtic.

Last year's league finish was the second year in a row Aberdeen finished behind winners Celtic.

Asked about suggestions he had taken the team as far as he could, McInnes replied: "We aim to prove otherwise."

The Pittodrie boss hopes the upcoming games against Motherwell [away, Friday], Hamilton Academical [home, Tuesday] and Hearts [away, next Friday] will give his side the chance to build momentum.

"We fully expect to have expectation if we don't get results," he added. "You'll never please everybody all the time anyway, even when you're winning games but we've still lots to look forward.

"So many points to play for, so many opportunities to go and show we're a good team this season and we aim to do that.

"We don't want to live on the back of what's been achieved. We want to do well in the Scottish Cup, we've been to one cup final and we want to try to make sure we secure European football and push as hard as we can to finish as high as we can in the league."