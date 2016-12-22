Women's Afcon stars on the move

Francisca Ordega was part of the Nigeria squad that won an eighth Women's Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon

Two of the stars of the recent Women's Africa Cup of Nations have earned moves to new clubs.

Nigeria's Francisca Ordega has signed for Australian side Sydney FC for the remainder of the W-League 2016/17 season from USA's Washington Spirit.

South Africa captain Janine Van Wyk, 29, moves from her homeland to the US as she joins Houston Dash.

Ordega helped Nigeria win an eighth continental title in Cameroon as Van Wyk's Banyana Banyana finished fourth.

The 23-year-old Ordega becomes the first African to play in the Westfield W-League and is looking forward to her new challenge.

"I'm really pleased to be signing with a club of Sydney FC's stature," she told the club website.

"I've played against the Matildas [Australian national side] and I know the quality of players Australia produce.

"I know it's going to be a challenge playing in the Westfield W-League but it's one I'm looking forward to."

Head coach Dan Barrett said he was excited by the qualities Ordega brings to the squad and hopes to play her in Friday night's home clash against the Brisbane Roar at Lambert Park.

"Francisca is an exciting player who is going to bring a lot of attacking flair and speed to our team," he said.

"She's a player who's got that cutting edge and is the finishing touch to what is already a fantastic attacking squad.

"She gives us another dimension up top, she likes to get in behind the back four and is an attacking weapon who brings something different to the squad.

"She will give us a huge lift as we head into the business end of the season."

Ordega, who has represented Nigeria at all international levels, has 26 caps for the Super Falcons and also boasts experience at two Fifa Women's World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

Janine Van Wyk made her debut for South Africa at 17 years old.

Meanwhile the Houston Dash's head coach Randy Waldrum is excited to sign the first South African for the club.

"She was recently named as one of the four finalists for the African Footballer of the Year Award - that is the quality she brings to the team," he said.

"Janine also brings a wealth of international experience to the club.

"I felt we had to address our central defending positions this offseason and add more experience and leadership, Janine certainly fills that need."

Van Wyk has made 142 appearances for South Africa after making her debut as a 17-year-old in 2005.

She has appeared in two Olympic Games (2012, 2016) and was a member of the national teams that finished second in the 2008 and 2012 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Van Wyk signs from South African side JvW, which she founded ain 2012 as a girl's school league to promote football at grassroots level.

She purchased the rights to a Sasol League team, the premier division of women's football in South Africa a year later and has served as a player-coach since then.

The club finished the 2016 season as a runner-up to Bloemfontein Celtic.