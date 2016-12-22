Old Firm derby: Celtic's Scott Sinclair relishing trip to Ibrox

Sinclair netted in the Old Firm derby win at Celtic Park in September

Celtic forward Scott Sinclair is relishing the prospect of experiencing his first Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

The Premiership leaders, 14 points clear at the top of the table, face Rangers on 31 December.

"It is great for all footballers," said the 27-year-old. "The hatred, that all the fans don't like you and all our fans are behind us.

"This is the whole point of being a footballer - that atmosphere when you go to stadiums like that."

Sinclair was on target in the 5-1 Old Firm derby win at Celtic Park in September and also featured in the League Cup semi-final victory when the sides met at Hampden the following month.

And the striker believes the intensity of the Old Firm derby is difficult to beat.

"It's obviously the massive game. All the fans will be up for that one," he said.

"I was on the bench but didn't play in the Man United derby. I played home and away against Cardiff when I was at Swansea but it doesn't compare to the Old Firm derbies up here, it doesn't come close to Celtic-Rangers.

"It is so loud and hostile you can't hear any of your team-mates. It is great. These kinds of game are massive and just such a big occasion."

The former Swansea City, Manchester City and Aston Villa forward featured in Celtic's midweek victory against Partick Thistle after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Sinclair netted the only goal of the game to secure a 12th straight league win and extend Celtic's unbeaten domestic run to 21 games.

"Being out for three weeks, it felt much longer because of the run of games we have had and the games I have missed," he added.

"It is always nice to come back and get among the goals - hopefully I can keep building game by game."

Before the Old Firm derby, Celtic travel to New Douglas Park on Saturday to face Hamilton Accies before hosting Ross County on 28 December.