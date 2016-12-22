Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Van Dijk, Warburton, Nagbe, Cathro

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are in line for a £5m windfall as Manchester City plan a £50m bid in January for Southampton's former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk. The Scottish champions insisted on a sell-on clause when the Dutchman moved to England's Premier League.

Full story: Daily Mail

Rangers have issued a "hands off" warning to the English FA after Mark Warburton emerged as a surprise contender for the England U-21s job.

Full story: Scottish Sun

Celtic are edging closer to a £3m festive swoop for Portland Timbers star Darlington Nagbe. The striker was given the VIP treatment earlier this season when Celtic faced Barcelona in the Champions League.

Full story: Scottish Sun

Scottish football bosses will be grilled at Holyrood later amid calls for greater governance of the game. MSPs will quiz SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and Andrew McKinlay, chief operating officer of the SFA, with PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart to give evidence on behalf of his members. (Daily Record)

Celtic forward Scott Sinclair is relishing the prospect of featuring in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox. "It's great for all footballers - the hatred and that all the fans don't like you," he said. "We will have all our fans behind us and that's the whole point of being a footballer - that excitement and atmosphere when you go to stadiums like that." (Various)

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker doubts that Brendan Rodgers' side will go undefeated through the course of the domestic season and believes Rangers are a threat to their unbeaten run. (Daily Record)

Dundee boss Paul Hartley insists Hearts counterpart Ian Cathro deserves patience as he seeks to make an impact as Robbie Neilson's successor at Tynecastle. (Various)

Meanwhile, Cathro has said he would prefer to hear a sell-out Tynecastle boo than "play in front of 10 men and a dog". (Various)

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon hopes emergency loan signing Kris Commons will "make a big impact" during his switch from Celtic. "He's a quality player and we're delighted to have him because we're short of bodies in that midfield area," said Lennon. (Various)

Falkirk manager Peter Houston admits casting covetous eyes at Championship rivals Hibernian and Dundee United as they bolster their squads for their promotion tilts. (Various)

Rangers can make a big statement in the upcoming Old Firm derby at Ibrox, according to former Rangers boss Ally McCoist. "Celtic deserved to win the game at Celtic Park [5-1]. Rangers were exposed," said McCoist. "I would like to think it won't be the case at Ibrox and that the home crowd will be a big factor." (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen forward Adam Rooney has backed Dons manager Derek McInnes' decision not to start him in every game this season. "Everyone has to be on their toes because it gives the gaffer a lot of opportunities to change things around," said the Irishman. (Scottish Sun)

Jim McIntyre has urged his Ross County players to stitch together back-to-back league wins for the first time since August when they host Partick Thistle tomorrow night. (Various)

Tommy Wright is at a loss to explain St Johnstone's home form - three wins at McDiarmid Park - in sharp contrast to 13 points from eight games and only one defeat on the road. "We don't set up much differently for away matches than we do at home, but all our costly errors seem to come at McDiarmid," he said. (Daily Express)

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has backed striker Conor Sammon to bounce back from a frustrating draw against Partick Thistle at Tynecastle. "He's a strong player, he's a very focused guy, he's a top professional," says Cathro. (The National)