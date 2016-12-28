Rotherham United v Burton Albion
Bottom club Rotherham United are aiming for back-to-back Championship wins for the first time this season following their Boxing Day win over Wigan.
Defender Kelvin Wilson is fit again after a leg injury and could feature for the first time since mid-October.
Burton, who are two points above the relegation zone, have several doubts.
Jamie Ward (knock), Kyle McFadzean (groin), Ben Turner, Will Miller (both hamstring) and Hamza Choudhury (knee) will all be assessed before the game.
Match facts
- Rotherham triumphed in their last league meeting with Burton on home soil, winning 3-0 in August 2012.
- There has been a red card in two of the previous four league clashes between these two teams in Rotherham (one apiece).
- The Millers have conceded a league-high 50 goals this season.
- Burton have lost their last four league games in a row; they last suffered five defeats in a row back in March 2012 (eight).