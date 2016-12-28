Championship
Rotherham19:45Burton
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Burton Albion

Danny Ward
Danny Ward is Rotherham's top scorer with nine goals this season

    Bottom club Rotherham United are aiming for back-to-back Championship wins for the first time this season following their Boxing Day win over Wigan.

    Defender Kelvin Wilson is fit again after a leg injury and could feature for the first time since mid-October.

    Burton, who are two points above the relegation zone, have several doubts.

    Jamie Ward (knock), Kyle McFadzean (groin), Ben Turner, Will Miller (both hamstring) and Hamza Choudhury (knee) will all be assessed before the game.

    Match facts

    • Rotherham triumphed in their last league meeting with Burton on home soil, winning 3-0 in August 2012.
    • There has been a red card in two of the previous four league clashes between these two teams in Rotherham (one apiece).
    • The Millers have conceded a league-high 50 goals this season.
    • Burton have lost their last four league games in a row; they last suffered five defeats in a row back in March 2012 (eight).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Brighton2315622451
    2Newcastle2316162749
    3Reading231346343
    4Huddersfield231337142
    5Leeds231328741
    6Sheff Wed231247440
    7Derby231166939
    8Fulham239951236
    9Barnsley231049534
    10Aston Villa238105334
    11Birmingham23977-334
    12Norwich2310310133
    13Preston23959032
    14Brentford238510-129
    15Wolves23779-128
    16Ipswich23779-428
    17Bristol City238312027
    18Nottm Forest237511-526
    19Cardiff236611-1224
    20QPR236512-1423
    21Burton235711-822
    22Blackburn235513-1220
    23Wigan234613-1018
    24Rotherham233416-2613
