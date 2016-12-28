Rotherham United v Burton Albion

Danny Ward is Rotherham's top scorer with nine goals this season

Bottom club Rotherham United are aiming for back-to-back Championship wins for the first time this season following their Boxing Day win over Wigan.

Defender Kelvin Wilson is fit again after a leg injury and could feature for the first time since mid-October.

Burton, who are two points above the relegation zone, have several doubts.

Jamie Ward (knock), Kyle McFadzean (groin), Ben Turner, Will Miller (both hamstring) and Hamza Choudhury (knee) will all be assessed before the game.

