Aston Villa v Leeds United

Aston Villa will check on the fitness on midfielder Gary Gardner after he was taken off in the win over Burton.

Other than that, manager Steve Bruce has no new injury concerns as his side look to build on a run of three wins in their last four matches.

Fifth-placed Leeds will check on centre-back Kyle Bartley after his head knock suffered in their win at Preston.

Eunan O'Kane (groin) and Charlie Taylor (Achilles) are close to fitness but this game could be too soon.

The Whites beat Villa 2-0 at the start of December in the reverse fixture at Elland Road.

