Aston Villa v Leeds United
-
- From the section Football
Aston Villa will check on the fitness on midfielder Gary Gardner after he was taken off in the win over Burton.
Other than that, manager Steve Bruce has no new injury concerns as his side look to build on a run of three wins in their last four matches.
Fifth-placed Leeds will check on centre-back Kyle Bartley after his head knock suffered in their win at Preston.
Eunan O'Kane (groin) and Charlie Taylor (Achilles) are close to fitness but this game could be too soon.
The Whites beat Villa 2-0 at the start of December in the reverse fixture at Elland Road.
Match facts
- The Villans have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five home league games against Leeds.
- Leeds' most recent league victory at Villa Park came in April 2002, courtesy of a goal from Mark Viduka.
- Aston Villa have not won three league games in a row since April 2010 (four wins).
- Of the 21 players to have scored at least 10 league goals this season, Chris Wood is the only player in the top four tiers yet to score more than once in a game.