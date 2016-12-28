Championship
Aston Villa19:45Leeds
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Leeds United

Ross McCormack
Former Leeds striker Ross McCormack scored his first goal in 11 games in the win over Burton

    Aston Villa will check on the fitness on midfielder Gary Gardner after he was taken off in the win over Burton.

    Other than that, manager Steve Bruce has no new injury concerns as his side look to build on a run of three wins in their last four matches.

    Fifth-placed Leeds will check on centre-back Kyle Bartley after his head knock suffered in their win at Preston.

    Eunan O'Kane (groin) and Charlie Taylor (Achilles) are close to fitness but this game could be too soon.

    The Whites beat Villa 2-0 at the start of December in the reverse fixture at Elland Road.

    Match facts

    • The Villans have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five home league games against Leeds.
    • Leeds' most recent league victory at Villa Park came in April 2002, courtesy of a goal from Mark Viduka.
    • Aston Villa have not won three league games in a row since April 2010 (four wins).
    • Of the 21 players to have scored at least 10 league goals this season, Chris Wood is the only player in the top four tiers yet to score more than once in a game.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Brighton2315622451
    2Newcastle2316162749
    3Reading231346343
    4Huddersfield231337142
    5Leeds231328741
    6Sheff Wed231247440
    7Derby231166939
    8Fulham239951236
    9Barnsley231049534
    10Aston Villa238105334
    11Birmingham23977-334
    12Norwich2310310133
    13Preston23959032
    14Brentford238510-129
    15Wolves23779-128
    16Ipswich23779-428
    17Bristol City238312027
    18Nottm Forest237511-526
    19Cardiff236611-1224
    20QPR236512-1423
    21Burton235711-822
    22Blackburn235513-1220
    23Wigan234613-1018
    24Rotherham233416-2613
