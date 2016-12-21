Jonny Williams: Ipswich Town's Wales midfielder out for three months

Jonny Williams
Jonny Williams was a member of Wales' 23-man squad at Euro 2016

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams has been ruled out for three months after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Williams, 23, on loan at Ipswich Town from Crystal Palace, landed heavily on his arm in the win at Wigan.

The injury could rule him out of Wales' World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on 24 March.

"We are looking at around 12 weeks before he is back playing again, without any setbacks," Ipswich physio Matt Byard said.

"There was significant cartilage damage and a small fracture and the shoulder joint was completely unstable,"

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired