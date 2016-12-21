Jonny Williams: Ipswich Town's Wales midfielder out for three months

Jonny Williams was a member of Wales' 23-man squad at Euro 2016

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams has been ruled out for three months after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Williams, 23, on loan at Ipswich Town from Crystal Palace, landed heavily on his arm in the win at Wigan.

The injury could rule him out of Wales' World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on 24 March.

"We are looking at around 12 weeks before he is back playing again, without any setbacks," Ipswich physio Matt Byard said.

"There was significant cartilage damage and a small fracture and the shoulder joint was completely unstable,"