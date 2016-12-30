Premier League: Who is in your team of 2016?

It was the year Leicester City stunned football after Tottenham pushed them close - and it is one that ends with a fascinating tussle developing at the top and bottom of the Premier League table.

But when you look back over 2016, who would you pick in your team of the year?

Pick your way through our shortlist, agonise over who to select and share you choices with your friends.

Shortlist selected by BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty.