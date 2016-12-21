Jose Mourinho: Manchester United manager wants longer stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United have won their last three Premier League games, and secured qualification to the knockout stages of the Europa League

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to stay at the club for longer than his three-year contract because he is "loving" his time at Old Trafford.

Mourinho, 53, joined the club in July, and they lie sixth in the Premier League after 17 games.

In October, the Portuguese said that hotel living was "a bit of a disaster", and United struggled for form until a recent improvement in results.

"I know that if one day they bring a new contract, I will sign it," he said.

Mourinho says he will not be making the switch to China - although he admitted that "China money is attractive for everyone".

Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been linked with a move to Shanghai SIPG, where he could be paid as much as £400,000-a-week.

"I want to stay in the most difficult place to win," he said.

"Too young, too many years of football to go to a place like China. China money is attractive for everyone but I love more my football at the highest level."

In the interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho said that he "will be more than happy to keep the squad as it is" in January, and he regrets not being able to give some players more first-team opportunities.

"I still have some bad feelings towards myself because I didn't give a real chance to everyone," he said.

"To be honest, people like Ashley Young and Memphis Depay, I didn't really give them a run of matches to play."