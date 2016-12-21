Pat McCourt to leave Glenavon with immediate effect by mutual agreement

Pat McCourt left Luton Town at the end of last season

Glenavon have announced that Paddy McCourt has come to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with the Premiership club with immediate effect.

The Northern Ireland winger signed for the Mourneview Park outfit in July but has struggled to adapt to the part-time nature of Irish League football.

The 33-year-old is set to sit out the rest of the season and make a decision about his future in the summer.

McCourt had agreed a one-year contract with the Lurgan Blues.

"Paddy is a model professional and he's been very honourable and shown great integrity in the way he has dealt with me," said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

"He feels that he hasn't reached the heights he had hoped to and I feel that sometimes the way we played didn't suit Paddy.

"When I signed him I had hoped he would fit in with our style of play at the time but it hasn't worked out that way so we agreed that it would be best for both parties to release him.

"Paddy told me he has found it difficult to adjust to part-time football from being full-time and he missed the full-time regime of training everyday.

"Myself, the coaching staff and the players have all really enjoyed working with Paddy and I personally wish him all the best in whatever he chooses to do as he weighs up his options for the future."

McCourt left Luton Town to return home in May after his wife Laura was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The NI international started his professional career with English Football League side Rochdale in 2001, before moving to League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers in 2005.

Later that year he moved to his home-town club, Derry City, then moved to Glasgow Celtic where he spent five seasons.

He subsequently had spells at Barnsley, Brighton and a loan spell at Notts County before signing a two-year deal at Luton Town.