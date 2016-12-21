Welsh Premier League: Champions New Saints chasing Ajax world record

Media playback is not supported on this device The New Saints: Behind the scenes at the Welsh Premier League record breakers

Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints could have another reason to celebrate over the festive period.

They have already established a Welsh Premier League record of consecutive wins, beating Bangor City's record.

Now they are close to setting a new world record of consecutive wins in all competitions.

Saints have won 25 games in a row in all competitions this season and are one win away from equalling a 44-year record set by the Ajax team of Johan Cruyff.

How they got here

Saints are 21 points clear at the top of the table and as the season reaches the halfway point are on course to win a sixth consecutive title.

Their perfect league record has already earned them a place in Welsh football's history books.

Craig Harrison's men became the first side to win 16 consecutive Dafabet Welsh Premier League games in a season with a 4-0 victory over Airbus UK Broughton in November.

Saints manager Craig Harrison played for Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace

They are also still on course to win the domestic Welsh treble for a third successive year.

The Oswestry-based side are through to the final of the Nathaniel MG League Cup, where they will face Barry Town United in January and also in round four of the JD Welsh Cup.

Saints are also making an impression further afield.

Having been invited to take part in a new-look Scottish Challenge Cup, Saints have beaten Forfar Athletic and Livingston in reaching the semi-finals.

The record

The current world record was set by Dutch giants Ajax in 1972, by a side which included the legendary Cruyff and Johann Neeskens.

The Amsterdam club won 26 games in a row in all competitions, including 19 league wins in the Eredivisie, four European Cup victories and three Dutch Cup wins.

Johan Cruyff was a member of the Ajax side which won the European Cup in 1972

Ajax came within one game of equalling the record during the 1995-96 season when a side featuring Edwin van der Sar, Frank and Ronald de Boer, Edgar Davids and Jari Litmanen won 25 games in a row.

Brazilian side Cortiba won 24 straight games in 2011 and Real Madrid - including Wales forward Gareth Bale - won 22 consecutive games during the 2014-15 season.

Scottish side East Kilbride actually went on a longer winning run earlier this season, with 30 consecutive wins and received a crate of beer from Ajax in recognition.

But their feat has not been recognised by Guinness World Records as they play in the fifth-tier Lowland League.

What Saints need to do

Beat second-from-bottom Cefn Druids at home on Boxing Day and Saints will equal Ajax's record of 26 wins.

Victory in the return game away at Druids on Friday, 30 December will see Saints set a new record of 27 consecutive wins.

Last defeat

Harrison's side last suffered defeat in July when they were beaten 3-0 by Apoel Nicosia of Cyprus in a Champions League second qualifying round second leg tie.