Durham FA charge Newton Aycliffe over player behaviour following FA Vase tie

Newton Aycliffe and Morpeth Town both play in the ninth tier of English football

Newton Aycliffe FC have been charged with misconduct by the Durham FA after players fought their way into the dressing room of an opposing team.

The charge is for "failing to ensure that players and/or officials and/or spectators failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion" following their FA Vase defeat by Morpeth Town.

The Northern League Division One club has 14 days to respond to the charge.

No individual has yet been charged, as the investigation continues.

Video footage from Newton Aycliffe's Moore Lane Park ground shows several of the home side's players running towards and gathering at the Morpeth dressing room door.

A number of players have left the club since Morpeth's 3-2 win on 3 December and manager Peter Dixon was dismissed "due to the on-going ill-discipline".

Danny Mellanby and Deano Browne were subsequently put in joint charge of the team.