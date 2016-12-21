Russell Slade: Former Charlton boss appointed Coventry City manager

Russell Slade won five of his 21 games as Charlton manager in all competitions

Former Cardiff and Charlton boss Russell Slade has been appointed manager of League One strugglers Coventry until the end of the season.

The Sky Blues had been without a full-time boss since Tony Mowbray resigned on 29 September.

Technical director Mark Venus was named interim manager, but won just four of his 12 league games in charge.

Slade, 56, left fellow League One side Charlton in November after less than six months in the job.

"We're pleased to have secured the services of a highly-rated manager who has experience both at League One level and higher," Venus told the club website.

"Russell has been at football clubs in challenging circumstances before and has experience of steering them through to safety."

Coventry are 23rd in the table and have faced a string of fan protests against the club's owners, Sisu.

Their 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United on 15 December, a sixth straight league loss, was held up for six minutes because of a pitch invasion.

Slade's first game in charge is a visit to Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day.