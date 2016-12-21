Marc Wachs: German player in hospital after shooting that kills family member

Marc Wachs joined Dynamo Dresden from Mainz in the summer

Dynamo Dresden defender Marc Wachs has received emergency surgery after a shooting that killed a family member.

The 21-year-old German's injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Bundesliga 2 club.

A second family member was also injured and is in hospital after the incident in Wiesbaden, near Frankfurt.

The German club said they was "shocked, stunned and deeply saddened" and would "be wherever our help and support is needed".

Wachs was yet to play for second-tier Dynamo, having signed in the summer from Mainz, where he mainly featured in the reserve team.

"Marc, his family, and the process of recovery, both physically and mentally, are now the only priorities," said Dynamo sport managing director Ralf Minge.

"Everything else does not matter. I would also like to express our deep compassion to Marc, his family and all his relatives.

"We specifically ask you to respect the privacy of Marc and his family more than ever."