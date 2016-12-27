Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Claude Puel's Southampton will be looking to protect a strong home record this season

TEAM NEWS

Oriol Romeu is available again after suspension for Southampton.

Jordy Clasie is out with a groin injury, while defender Matt Targett and striker Charlie Austin remain long-term absentees.

Toby Alderweireld is back for Tottenham after missing the win at Burnley with a back problem, along with Mousa Dembele.

Danny Rose has recovered from a thigh complaint and Vincent Janssen is fit again, but Erik Lamela remains out.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Counting the cost of Christmas? The losers of this will be! A Saints defeat should rule them out of a top six place. A Spurs reverse and any title dreams will evaporate.

"I don't see many goals. Only Chelsea and Spurs have a tighter home defence than the Saints who scored as many at Bournemouth as they had in their previous seven league games. Oriol Romeu should also be back from his ban to add steel.

"Tottenham need Toby Alderweireld fit. Shane Long could bully the visitors. But Dele Alli's movement will unbalance Southampton. A low-scoring draw wouldn't be a surprise."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Claude Puel on finishing in the European places this season: "We were unlucky with our European campaign this season and want to find other possibilities to play those games, and the best possibility is via the Premier League.

"It's a good challenge for us. We know now all the opponents in the Premier League and if we can play against these teams at a good level then we have the chance to stay ambitious in the second half of the season."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the threat of Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez after his goals against Bournemouth: "I was very happy. I sent him a text.

"I was happy to see him on the pitch again. He suffered a very bad injury and I remember, fresh in my mind, that day at Manchester City.

"He's a top player, a top man and we were happy to see him score against Bournemouth.

"Now though we will suffer him because he will be our enemy and our opponent."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Saints will be a test for Tottenham on Mauricio Pochettino's return to his old club, but his Spurs side have won their past two games and I just get the impression that they might just go on a bit of a run again now.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Spurs are unbeaten in their last four visits to St Mary's, with three wins and a draw.

Southampton have beaten Tottenham once in their last eight league meetings - their 2-1 win at White Hart Lane in May.

Southampton

Southampton have lost once in the last six games, winning three and drawing two.

They have just one home defeat this league campaign, losing 2-0 to Chelsea on 30 October.

Saints have not conceded in four of the last six league fixtures, including three successive clean sheets at home.

Claude Puel's side have only scored eight goals at home in the league this season - the lowest tally of any team.

Tottenham

Tottenham have lost back-to-back away games - their only two defeats all season.

If Spurs win at Southampton they will set a new club Premier League record for points in a calendar year (70 in 2013).

Tottenham could remain winless in six consecutive away games in the league for the first time since a run of eight matches without a win in April 2012.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino took charge of Southampton 54 times in the Premier League and won 35% of his matches there (19).

Kyle Walker has assisted four goals this season - more than any other defender,

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 32% Probability of home win: 34% Probability of away win: 34%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.