Match ends, Partick Thistle 2, Dundee 0.
Partick Thistle 2-0 Dundee
Partick Thistle beat Dundee to secure their second win within a week in which they have moved off the bottom and into the Premiership's top six.
Callum Booth curled in the opener with a fine free-kick after Darren O'Dea downed Kris Doolan after 16 minutes.
Doolan pounced to score shortly before the break after goalkeeper Scott Bain could only block a Chris Erskine drive.
Dundee had more possession after the break, but they could not prevent Thistle leapfrogging them.
Thistle's second home league victory of the season ended Dundee's run of three wins in a row at Firhill.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 14ElliottBooked at 65mins
- 15DevineBooked at 77mins
- 5LindsaySubstituted forGordonat 45'minutes
- 3BoothBooked at 75mins
- 6OsmanBooked at 83mins
- 13Barton
- 10ErskineSubstituted forAzeezat 66'minutes
- 19Edwards
- 4WelshBooked at 90mins
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 7Amoo
- 11Lawless
- 16Azeez
- 18Wilson
- 20McDaid
- 23Gordon
- 35Stuckmann
Dundee
- 1Bain
- 16EtxabegurenSubstituted forLoyat 78'minutes
- 6O'DeaBooked at 76mins
- 26Gadzhalov
- 30Kerr
- 4VincentSubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 58'minutes
- 18McGowan
- 7Hateley
- 3Holt
- 21HaberBooked at 81mins
- 33Wighton
Substitutes
- 9Loy
- 11Williams
- 12Mitchell
- 17Ross
- 20El Bakhtaoui
- 27Curran
- 55Gomis
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 3,758
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Dundee 0.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ziggy Gordon.
Booking
Sean Welsh (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Tom Hateley (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Craig Wighton (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Hand ball by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Kevin Holt (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle).
Attempt blocked. Rory Loy (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kevin Holt (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Attempt missed. Kostadin Gadzhalov (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Rory Loy (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Darren O'Dea (Dundee).
Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Craig Wighton (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Marcus Haber (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Devine (Partick Thistle).
Booking
Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle).
Booking
Marcus Haber (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcus Haber (Dundee).
Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Rory Loy (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Rory Loy replaces Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia.
Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle).
Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Darren O'Dea (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Callum Booth (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Callum Booth (Partick Thistle).
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Booth (Partick Thistle).
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sean Welsh (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.