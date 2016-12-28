Partick Thistle 2-0 Dundee

From the section

Kris Doolan (right) scored his sixth goal of the season

Partick Thistle beat Dundee to secure their second win within a week in which they have moved off the bottom and into the Premiership's top six.

Callum Booth curled in the opener with a fine free-kick after Darren O'Dea downed Kris Doolan after 16 minutes.

Doolan pounced to score shortly before the break after goalkeeper Scott Bain could only block a Chris Erskine drive.

Dundee had more possession after the break, but they could not prevent Thistle leapfrogging them.

Thistle's second home league victory of the season ended Dundee's run of three wins in a row at Firhill.

More to follow.