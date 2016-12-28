Scottish Premiership
Partick Thistle2Dundee0

Partick Thistle 2-0 Dundee

Partick Thistle celebrate Kris Doolan's goal
Kris Doolan (right) scored his sixth goal of the season

Partick Thistle beat Dundee to secure their second win within a week in which they have moved off the bottom and into the Premiership's top six.

Callum Booth curled in the opener with a fine free-kick after Darren O'Dea downed Kris Doolan after 16 minutes.

Doolan pounced to score shortly before the break after goalkeeper Scott Bain could only block a Chris Erskine drive.

Dundee had more possession after the break, but they could not prevent Thistle leapfrogging them.

Thistle's second home league victory of the season ended Dundee's run of three wins in a row at Firhill.

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Cerny
  • 14ElliottBooked at 65mins
  • 15DevineBooked at 77mins
  • 5LindsaySubstituted forGordonat 45'minutes
  • 3BoothBooked at 75mins
  • 6OsmanBooked at 83mins
  • 13Barton
  • 10ErskineSubstituted forAzeezat 66'minutes
  • 19Edwards
  • 4WelshBooked at 90mins
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 7Amoo
  • 11Lawless
  • 16Azeez
  • 18Wilson
  • 20McDaid
  • 23Gordon
  • 35Stuckmann

Dundee

  • 1Bain
  • 16EtxabegurenSubstituted forLoyat 78'minutes
  • 6O'DeaBooked at 76mins
  • 26Gadzhalov
  • 30Kerr
  • 4VincentSubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 58'minutes
  • 18McGowan
  • 7Hateley
  • 3Holt
  • 21HaberBooked at 81mins
  • 33Wighton

Substitutes

  • 9Loy
  • 11Williams
  • 12Mitchell
  • 17Ross
  • 20El Bakhtaoui
  • 27Curran
  • 55Gomis
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
3,758

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home22
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Partick Thistle 2, Dundee 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Dundee 0.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ziggy Gordon.

Booking

Sean Welsh (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

Tom Hateley (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Craig Wighton (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Hand ball by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

Kevin Holt (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle).

Attempt blocked. Rory Loy (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kevin Holt (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

Attempt missed. Kostadin Gadzhalov (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Rory Loy (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Darren O'Dea (Dundee).

Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Craig Wighton (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Marcus Haber (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Devine (Partick Thistle).

Booking

Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cameron Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle).

Booking

Marcus Haber (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcus Haber (Dundee).

Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Rory Loy (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Rory Loy replaces Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia.

Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle).

Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Darren O'Dea (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Callum Booth (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Callum Booth (Partick Thistle).

Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Booth (Partick Thistle).

Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Sean Welsh (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Celtic1918103955
2Rangers201163839
3Aberdeen1910451534
4Hearts208751331
5St Johnstone19775428
6Partick Thistle20569-521
7Motherwell19559-820
8Ross County20488-1420
9Dundee205411-1019
10Kilmarnock20479-1919
11Hamilton202108-1016
12Inverness CT203710-1316
View full Scottish Premiership table

