Celtic 2-0 Ross County

It was business as usual as Celtic secured a 14th consecutive Scottish Premiership win by subduing a hardworking Ross County in Glasgow.
County had given as good as they got before Erik Sviatchenko caught out goalkeeper Scott Fox with a 35-yard drive seven minutes before the break.
Stuart Armstrong drilled his second goal in two games in first-half stoppage time.
And Celtic were convincingly extended their lead over Rangers to 16 points.
Brendan Rodgers' side have now gone 23 domestic games this season unbeaten ahead of their visit to the home of their city rivals on Hogmanay.
County, who slip down to eighth, could feel hard done-by to find themselves two behind by half time, but the goals took the wind our their sails and the champions were convincing winners.
Ryan fling
Any suggestions that Rodgers might want to wrap his key players in cotton wool ahead of the Old Firm game on Hogmanay were quickly dispelled with only Ryan Christie of the players selected unlikely to face Rangers.
In saying that, the midfielder's performance may have given his manager food for thought. He was outstanding on the night, although replaced after an hour with Liam Henderson,
It took Celtic a while to unlock a well-organised County defence.
The first clue that they might do so was when James Forrest went on a lengthy run across the park, evading tackle after tackle, before eventually poking the ball to Emilio Izaguerre, who whipped in a cross for Scott Sinclair to meet with a flashing header just past the post.
Armstrong gem
In fact, it took the champions 38 minutes to take the lead and the goal came from an unlikely source - and an unlikely method.
When Sviatchenko does score, it is usually a header from a set-piece, but this time he gathered the ball in the centre circle and progressed to 35 yards out before releasing a shot that hardly left the surface as it beat goalkeeper Scott Fox at his right-hand post.
One minute into time added on in the first half, it was 2-0.
Armstrong scored his eighth of the season and again it was a gem. The midfielder threatened to shoot with his left foot, checked on to his right and then back to his left again before rifling a low shot beyond Fox.
Penalty claim
Celtic had chances to increase their lead, notably when a floated diagonal ball from Scott Brown was placed perfectly on the head of Leigh Griffiths, but even unchallenged the striker put the ball over the bar.
The second half was a bit of an anti-climax, although the Parkhead faithful were screaming for a penalty when substitute Patrick Roberts was brought down by Marcus Fraser.
County were organised and pressed in high areas, trying to stop Celtic building from the back.
However, the champions had too much in reserve and go into the Glasgow derby in fine fettle and with a handsome lead over a Rangers side who dropped further behind after draw away to St Johnstone.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 28Sviatchenko
- 5Simunovic
- 3Izaguirre
- 17ChristieSubstituted forHendersonat 63'minutes
- 8Brown
- 14Armstrong
- 49ForrestSubstituted forRobertsat 71'minutes
- 9GriffithsSubstituted forDembeleat 66'minutes
- 11Sinclair
Substitutes
- 2K Touré
- 6Bitton
- 10Dembele
- 12Gamboa
- 24de Vries
- 27Roberts
- 53Henderson
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 43Quinn
- 15Davies
- 5McEveley
- 12ChowBooked at 52mins
- 4RoutisSubstituted forMcShaneat 66'minutes
- 8WoodsBooked at 77mins
- 11Curran
- 23SchalkSubstituted forTumilityat 62'minutes
- 10BoyceSubstituted forMorrisonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Dow
- 16Dingwall
- 18McShane
- 31McCarey
- 44McLaughlin
- 52Tumility
- 53Morrison
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 55,355
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Ross County 0.
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jozo Simunovic.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Craig Gordon.
Attempt saved. Andrew Davies (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Erik Sviatchenko.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Greg Morrison.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Moussa Dembele.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Craig Gordon.
Attempt saved. Martin Woods (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Woods (Ross County).
Attempt saved. Liam Henderson (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Martin Woods (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Woods (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Greg Morrison replaces Liam Boyce.
Attempt missed. Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Martin Woods.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Patrick Roberts replaces James Forrest.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Moussa Dembele replaces Leigh Griffiths.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ian McShane replaces Christopher Routis.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jay McEveley.
Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Woods (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Liam Henderson replaces Ryan Christie.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Reghan Tumility replaces Alex Schalk.
Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Tim Chow.
Foul by Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic).
Craig Curran (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Christie (Celtic).
Martin Woods (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Paul Quinn.
Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay in match James Forrest (Celtic) because of an injury.
Booking
Tim Chow (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.