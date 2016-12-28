Celtic 2-0 Ross County

Erik Sviatchenko scored his first goal of the season

It was business as usual as Celtic secured a 14th consecutive Scottish Premiership win by subduing a hardworking Ross County in Glasgow.

County had given as good as they got before Erik Sviatchenko caught out goalkeeper Scott Fox with a 35-yard drive seven minutes before the break.

Stuart Armstrong drilled his second goal in two games in first-half stoppage time.

And Celtic were convincingly extended their lead over Rangers to 16 points.

Brendan Rodgers' side have now gone 23 domestic games this season unbeaten ahead of their visit to the home of their city rivals on Hogmanay.

County, who slip down to eighth, could feel hard done-by to find themselves two behind by half time, but the goals took the wind our their sails and the champions were convincing winners.

Ryan fling

Any suggestions that Rodgers might want to wrap his key players in cotton wool ahead of the Old Firm game on Hogmanay were quickly dispelled with only Ryan Christie of the players selected unlikely to face Rangers.

In saying that, the midfielder's performance may have given his manager food for thought. He was outstanding on the night, although replaced after an hour with Liam Henderson,

It took Celtic a while to unlock a well-organised County defence.

The first clue that they might do so was when James Forrest went on a lengthy run across the park, evading tackle after tackle, before eventually poking the ball to Emilio Izaguerre, who whipped in a cross for Scott Sinclair to meet with a flashing header just past the post.

Armstrong gem

In fact, it took the champions 38 minutes to take the lead and the goal came from an unlikely source - and an unlikely method.

When Sviatchenko does score, it is usually a header from a set-piece, but this time he gathered the ball in the centre circle and progressed to 35 yards out before releasing a shot that hardly left the surface as it beat goalkeeper Scott Fox at his right-hand post.

One minute into time added on in the first half, it was 2-0.

Armstrong scored his eighth of the season and again it was a gem. The midfielder threatened to shoot with his left foot, checked on to his right and then back to his left again before rifling a low shot beyond Fox.

Penalty claim

Celtic had chances to increase their lead, notably when a floated diagonal ball from Scott Brown was placed perfectly on the head of Leigh Griffiths, but even unchallenged the striker put the ball over the bar.

The second half was a bit of an anti-climax, although the Parkhead faithful were screaming for a penalty when substitute Patrick Roberts was brought down by Marcus Fraser.

County were organised and pressed in high areas, trying to stop Celtic building from the back.

However, the champions had too much in reserve and go into the Glasgow derby in fine fettle and with a handsome lead over a Rangers side who dropped further behind after draw away to St Johnstone.