St Johnstone 1-1 Rangers

Steven MacLean pounced on a loose pass to level for Saints

St Johnstone fought back to draw with Rangers, leaving the Ibrox side 16 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Barrie McKay put Rangers ahead after a dominant period for the visitors.

However, that was all undone when Rob Kiernan's short passback allowed Steven MacLean to level.

McKay had another effort saved and Josh Windass' shot was deflected over as Mark Warburton's side were forced to settle for a point.

Rangers, who host Celtic on Saturday, saw the momentum of four straight wins interrupted by a Saints side who maintain their unbeaten record so far in December and are now three points off fourth-placed Hearts, who have played a game more.

Rangers' tactical fluidity

Warburton has begun to embrace resourcefulness. The Rangers manager was once hidebound to a 4-3-3 shape with two attack-minded midfielders and inverted wingers, but he has become increasingly willing to adapt his thinking.

Lee Wallace was missing through injury, but Lee Hodson could have been a straight replacement. Instead, Warburton adopted a back three, with James Tavernier and McKay providing the attacking width.

That allowed Joe Garner and Kenny Miller to operate as a pair up front. Windass and Jason Holt were willing runners beyond Garner, and the fluidity of Rangers' movement, coupled with their numerical superiority in central midfield and some quick, assertive passing left St Johnstone minds scrambled for the opening spell.

In that time, Miller shot wide, Garner had a header saved, Tavernier hit the crossbar, then McKay scored after St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark pushed out Garner's long-range effort.

McKay netted his second league goal of the season

Saints adapt

St Johnstone would have been aghast at being so fragile. Manager Tommy Wright acted decisively, changing his side to a back three to add an extra central midfielder and close down the passing angles Rangers were taking such advantage of.

They were also fortunate, though, since Kiernan suffered a momentary calamity, under-hitting a return pass to goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and allowing MacLean to slide in and win the ball. The striker then showed composure to step beyond Foderingham and slide the ball into the empty net.

Rangers' lead had lasted just five minutes, and the home side were never so vulnerable again.

Holt headed over before half-time, but following the interval the two sides essentially cancelled each other out.

Missing cutting edge

First-half chances such as this one for Kenny Miller were few and far between after the break

There was plenty of industry after the break, but also a reminder of the fiercely competitive and committed effort that St Johnstone are capable of. Wright's men are so well-drilled and disciplined that goals have to be ground out against them.

Rangers probed, and there was an early opening for Windass as he burst beyond Garner again and profited from the striker's back-heel, but his shot was deflected on to the roof of the net.

The home side were less creative, although Graham Cummins should have been more decisive with his header from Joe Shaughnessy's cross, instead of glancing wide.

Rangers were at their most threatening when McKay was running at the St Johnstone defence, but they also had to return to a back four when Clint Hill hobbled off injured. Martyn Waghorn had come on by then, and he swept a shot wide.

St Johnstone remained grittily competitive and MacLean claimed for a penalty as he challenged Danny Wilson for the ball inside the area.

Wright and his men had been posed a question by Rangers' assertive opening, but they responded as they always do, diligently and with endless application and shrewd tactical awareness.