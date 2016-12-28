Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Motherwell 2.
Inverness CT 1-2 Motherwell
Motherwell held off a late Inverness fight back to claim all three points in the Highlands.
Craig Clay's long-range effort seemed to catch the wind slightly as it dipped sharply over Inverness keeper Owain Fon Williams and into the top corner to give Motherwell the lead.
Scott McDonald doubled the lead with a second three minutes from time.
Greg Tansey responded in the 90th minute but the home side could not find a leveller.
Well weather the storm
The visitors overcame a setback when Chris Cadden was forced off injured after just 26 minutes but his replacement Lionel Ainsworth nearly made an immediate impact.
Moult slid the perfect pass into the substitute's path as he sped into the inside right channel and Ainsworth guided an acute angle shot inches wide of the far post with the keeper beaten.
That sparked Caley Thistle's best spell of a fiercely contested first half with a Ben Heneghan block preventing Fulham's on-loan midfielder Larnell Cole from firing them in front.
Former Motherwell player Iain Vigurs sent a diving header against the upright from just six yards while Stephen McManus threw his body in the way of a Tansey effort.
Mark McGhee has been critical of some of the individual errors that have proved costly lately but the Fir Park boss could be happy with the way his players strained every sinew to keep the Highlanders out.
Wind-assisted wonder goal
A fierce wind whipping in from the Moray Firth didn't help the players produce fluent attacking football but it did play a part in Motherwell's goal that broke the deadlock in 50 minutes.
Clay fired a 25-yard drive towards Fon Williams' goal and the Welshman stood and watched in horror as the ball swerved in the wind before finding the top corner of the net. The keeper may feel he should have dealt better with the effort.
It was another painful lesson for the Highlanders as they created the better of the chances in a fiercely contested match but failing to take any always left them vulnerable.
Their fate was confirmed two minutes from time when the home side were undone on the counterattack. Louis Moult's testing cross set up Scott McDonald for the Aussie's eight goal of the season.
Tansey, who earlier this week made it clear he would not extend his contract beyond the summer, did force the ball over the line from close range in the last minute but it was too little, too late for Caley Thistle.
The result means they have now taken just three points from a winless run that now stands at nine games since victory at Fir Park back in October and they stay at the foot of the table on goal difference.
They approach the Highland derby on Hogmanay with the pressure intensifying but by contrast Motherwell can go into the Lanarkshire derby at New Douglas Park with renewed confidence knowing another win would mean a happy start to 2017.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 25Fon Williams
- 22McKayBooked at 40mins
- 5Warren
- 6Meekings
- 3Tremarco
- 16Tansey
- 8Draper
- 7PolworthSubstituted forMulraneyat 71'minutes
- 11VigursBooked at 89mins
- 29ColeBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDoran Coganat 56'minutes
- 26DoumbouyaSubstituted forFisherat 59'minutesBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 10Doran Cogan
- 15Mulraney
- 18Fisher
- 19Boden
- 20King
- 21Sutherland
Motherwell
- 1Samson
- 2Tait
- 4Heneghan
- 6McManus
- 3HammellSubstituted forMcMillanat 63'minutes
- 12CaddenSubstituted forAinsworthat 26'minutes
- 20Clay
- 8McHugh
- 18Lucas
- 77McDonald
- 9MoultBooked at 59mins
Substitutes
- 7Ainsworth
- 11Bowman
- 13Brill
- 25Ferguson
- 26Campbell
- 29Mackin
- 30McMillan
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 3,097
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Motherwell 2.
Hand ball by Scott McDonald (Motherwell).
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Motherwell 2. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iain Vigurs with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Carl McHugh.
Booking
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 0, Motherwell 2. Scott McDonald (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Moult.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Motherwell).
Booking
Alex Fisher (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alex Fisher (Inverness CT).
Lee Lucas (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Gary Warren.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ross Draper.
Foul by Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT).
Craig Clay (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Jake Mulraney replaces Liam Polworth.
Attempt saved. Lionel Ainsworth (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Craig Clay (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Draper (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Gary Warren (Inverness CT) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott McDonald.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Jack McMillan replaces Steven Hammell because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Hammell (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Alex Fisher replaces Lonsana Doumbouya.
Booking
Louis Moult (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gary Warren (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Louis Moult (Motherwell).
Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.