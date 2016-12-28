Inverness CT 1-2 Motherwell

Craig Clay (centre) takes the acclaim of his team-mates after putting Motherwell in front

Motherwell held off a late Inverness fight back to claim all three points in the Highlands.

Craig Clay's long-range effort seemed to catch the wind slightly as it dipped sharply over Inverness keeper Owain Fon Williams and into the top corner to give Motherwell the lead.

Scott McDonald doubled the lead with a second three minutes from time.

Greg Tansey responded in the 90th minute but the home side could not find a leveller.

Well weather the storm

The visitors overcame a setback when Chris Cadden was forced off injured after just 26 minutes but his replacement Lionel Ainsworth nearly made an immediate impact.

Moult slid the perfect pass into the substitute's path as he sped into the inside right channel and Ainsworth guided an acute angle shot inches wide of the far post with the keeper beaten.

That sparked Caley Thistle's best spell of a fiercely contested first half with a Ben Heneghan block preventing Fulham's on-loan midfielder Larnell Cole from firing them in front.

Richie Foran saw his side's winless league run extended to nine matches

Former Motherwell player Iain Vigurs sent a diving header against the upright from just six yards while Stephen McManus threw his body in the way of a Tansey effort.

Mark McGhee has been critical of some of the individual errors that have proved costly lately but the Fir Park boss could be happy with the way his players strained every sinew to keep the Highlanders out.

Wind-assisted wonder goal

A fierce wind whipping in from the Moray Firth didn't help the players produce fluent attacking football but it did play a part in Motherwell's goal that broke the deadlock in 50 minutes.

Clay fired a 25-yard drive towards Fon Williams' goal and the Welshman stood and watched in horror as the ball swerved in the wind before finding the top corner of the net. The keeper may feel he should have dealt better with the effort.

It was another painful lesson for the Highlanders as they created the better of the chances in a fiercely contested match but failing to take any always left them vulnerable.

Their fate was confirmed two minutes from time when the home side were undone on the counterattack. Louis Moult's testing cross set up Scott McDonald for the Aussie's eight goal of the season.

Tansey, who earlier this week made it clear he would not extend his contract beyond the summer, did force the ball over the line from close range in the last minute but it was too little, too late for Caley Thistle.

The result means they have now taken just three points from a winless run that now stands at nine games since victory at Fir Park back in October and they stay at the foot of the table on goal difference.

They approach the Highland derby on Hogmanay with the pressure intensifying but by contrast Motherwell can go into the Lanarkshire derby at New Douglas Park with renewed confidence knowing another win would mean a happy start to 2017.