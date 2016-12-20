BBC Sport - FA Cup: Peterborough 2-0 Notts County highlights
Highlights: Peterborough 2-0 Notts County
- From the section Football
League One side Peterborough score two first-half goals to beat Notts County in an FA Cup second-round replay and set up a third-round tie with Chelsea.
