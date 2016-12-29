Lawro's New Year's Eve Premier League predictions v Hip-hop duo Run The Jewels

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponents for the fixtures on Friday, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are El-P and Killer Mike, aka American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels.

Run The Jewels' new album RTJ3 is out at the start of 2017

El-P and Killer Mike say taking on Lawro is a "proud moment" for them.

You can make your Premier League predictions now, compare them with those of Lawro and other fans, and try to take your team to the top of the leaderboard by playing the BBC Sport Predictor game.

Premier League predictions - week 19 Result Lawro Run The Jewels FRIDAY Hull v Everton x-x 1-1 1-2 NEW YEAR'S EVE Burnley v Sunderland x-x 1-2 2-1 Chelsea v Stoke x-x 3-0 3-1 Leicester v West Ham x-x 1-1 1-1 Man Utd v Middlesbrough x-x 2-0 1-1 Southampton v West Brom x-x 1-2 1-1 Swansea v Bournemouth x-x 2-1 1-1 Liverpool v Man City x-x 1-1 1-2 NEW YEAR'S DAY Watford v Tottenham x-x 0-2 2-1 Arsenal v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 2-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

From the Boxing Day and other festive fixtures, Lawro got eight correct results, with two perfect scores, from 10 Premier League matches. That gave him a total of 140 points.

He beat You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi, who got six correct results, with one perfect score, for a total of 90 points.

Total scores after week 18 Lawro 1,620 Guests 1,370

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY, 30 DECEMBER

Hull v Everton (20:00 GMT)

Hull played quite well against Manchester City on Boxing Day but still lost, and it was a similar story for them against Tottenham and West Ham in their previous games too.

The Tigers are competitive and are also creating chances but they do not have anyone to take them and, when you are down amongst the dead men like they are, it always seems a lot harder to nick a goal.

Everton badly needed their win over Leicester - and they got it by playing on the counter-attack, which suits Romelu Lukaku.

Hull will dig in like they did against City, and will be hard to break down but they need a win, and I don't see them getting it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-2

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Burnley v Sunderland

Burnley got a late win over Middlesbrough last time out, and I think Sunderland will make life difficult for the Clarets too.

What Black Cats boss David Moyes does, quite cleverly, is just let his front three players try to win him a goal and the rest of his team just sit in and are very disciplined.

Sunderland will be ready for a battle and I have a feeling they will get some joy here, despite Burnley's strong home form.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

RTJ's prediction: 2-1

Chelsea v Stoke

Stoke seem to be making a lot of defensive mistakes which is very un-Stoke like.

The Potters scored first against Liverpool on Tuesday but contributed to their own downfall after that, and the way they are shipping goals is a real worry.

Now Stoke have to play leaders Chelsea, who will have Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante back from suspension. It is hard to see them holding out at Stamford Bridge.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

RTJ's prediction: 3-1

Leicester v West Ham

What a conundrum Leicester have become. They have got some very good players but what they need to do now is roll their sleeves up because they need to put in some hard work to get out of trouble.

It is only a few weeks since it looked like West Ham boss Slaven Bilic was getting the sack but, since then, they have hit form, with 10 points from their past four games.

True, their wins have come against Burnley, Hull and Swansea but you still have to beat those teams.

I like the look of Bilic's side now they have some of their injured players back and, whichever Leicester team turns up, I think the Hammers will get something out of this game.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Man Utd v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have gone to Arsenal and Manchester City and given them both a really good game before leaving with a point.

Boro will not change their defensive game-plan at Old Trafford but Manchester United are probably the most improved team in the Premier League in the past few weeks.

Boss Jose Mourinho has found a system that works and, no matter what Boro do, I think they will find a way through.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Southampton v West Brom

West Brom have lost out to late goals at Chelsea and Arsenal in the last few weeks, but I don't see the same happening here.

It will be interesting to see how Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk performs - because the speculation surrounding him might put him under a bit of pressure.

Everyone seems to have him down as the centre-back who can sort everyone's problems out, from Manchester City to Liverpool. I don't think he is that player yet.

Van Dijk is a very good defender, yes, but we don't know yet how he will do at a top club. The way things are at the moment, with him being expected to play very well every week, we will start to see how he copes with that.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Swansea v Bournemouth

I thought Bob Bradley was a strange appointment by Swansea in the first place but that was not his fault, and he undoubtedly had a very tough job.

The same task awaits whoever replaces Bradle, and the club's problems run far deeper than what is happening on the pitch - although they have plenty there too.

Swansea's defensive problems are well known and Bournemouth will go to the Liberty Stadium and play their usual open game.

Alan Curtis will be in charge following Bradley's exit and I always think that brings a reaction from the dressing room. It sounds daft when you consider how bad Swansea have been, but that is the reason I am going for them to win 2-1.

I say that with my heart in my mouth, though, because I am not sure how they can concede just one goal.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Liverpool v Man City (17:30 GMT)

I always feel with Manchester City going into games like this that their big players will produce.

Yaya Toure is one of those big players who has hit some form and I think he will play a big part for them at Anfield.

I still think City will concede, because I cannot see them keeping a clean sheet against Liverpool no matter whether they play with four at the back - which seems to work best for them - or three.

So I am going for a draw. We know how good Liverpool are going forward, but I think City will pose a threat too.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-2

NEW YEAR'S DAY

Watford v Tottenham (13:30 GMT)

Even before Tottenham put four goals past Southampton I looked at Spurs and thought they have just got something about them at the moment.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tottenham in good position - Pochettino

Watford, in contrast, looked ordinary in their draw with Crystal Palace. I don't see them stopping Tottenham from making it four wins in a row.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

RTJ's prediction: 2-1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (16:00 GMT)

Crystal Palace should have beaten Watford in Sam Allardyce's first game in charge, but paid the price for Christian Benteke's missed penalty.

Allardyce obviously does something when he comes into a club where he changes the mindset of his squad but it will take time for him to have an effect.

I think the Eagles' improvement will be a gradual process, and all their players will get feedback from their manager along the way.

It is hard to see them getting anything against Arsenal, who were not at their best against West Brom last time out, but still found a way to win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

RTJ's prediction: 2-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P18 W11 D0 L7

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke 90 Lawro (average after 18 weeks), Josh Franceschi, Colin Murray, 80 Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley 50 Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Blossoms 20 Lloyd Griffith

Lawro's best score: 160 points (week 13 v Tim Vine)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)