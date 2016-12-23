BBC Sport - My 2016 highlight: Wales footballer Hal Robson-Kanu

My 2016: Wales striker Hal Robson-Kanu

Wales striker Hal Robson-Kanu describes the feeling of scoring their second goal in the 3-1 win against Belgium at Euro 2016 - it was later voted the best in the tournament.

WATCH MORE: Wales on Top of the World, BBC Two Wales, Boxing Day, 16:00 GMT

