Liverpool v Stoke City

Jurgen Klopp has his sights fixed on extending Liverpool's unbeaten home run.

TEAM NEWS

Stoke's Ibrahim Afellay could feature for the first time since suffering knee ligament damage in April.

But forward Marko Arnautovic is still suspended after being sent off against Southampton earlier this month.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is not expected to play despite making a good recovery from an ankle problem.

Playmaker Philippe Coutinho is on the mend after an ankle injury but is unlikely to make his target of playing again before the new year.

RADIO 5LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alan Green: "Anyone wary of Liverpool's title credentials might have thought again after Jurgen Klopp's team won at Goodison Park last week.

"They weren't at their fluent best, as easy on the eye as they so often have been this season, but that derby win was certainly dug out in a manner reminiscent of past champions, reminiscent of the current Chelsea side.

"True, this is another tough test. Mark Hughes' side rarely seems intimidated, no matter the quality of the opposition.

"And though Liverpool have had the better of recent results between the two, they'd do well to remember how the Potters won at Anfield in the League Cup last season, even if they finally lost that semi-final on penalties."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Stoke is a bit between Everton and Man City. The second child if you want.

"It's not important when [Stoke] beat us last time. It's not important about the history...

"Everybody is on fire, we are all on track, that's a really good thing. Stoke have the same idea. Very, very important game, I'm really looking forward to it. Atmosphere changes everything, hopefully all our supporters are re-charged after the 25th and 26th, full of good food and in the best mood for this game."

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes: "Not many people are thinking we have a chance of gaining positive results but that certainly isn't the case within our camp.

"Of course they have players who can hurt us, but we have players who can hurt them too. We went to Liverpool last year and beat them and we also got our first point at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League so we know we can go to these places and be positive."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Liverpool's movement and pace in attack will just be too much for Stoke.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won five of the last six Premier League meetings with Stoke, including beating the Potters 4-1 in this fixture last season.

But Stoke's only victory in that time was a 6-1 thrashing of the Reds in Steven Gerrard's final Liverpool game.

Stoke also won 1-0 at Anfield in the League Cup semi-final (second leg) last January, although they went on to lose the tie on penalties.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League matches (W10, D4).

The Reds are unbeaten at home in 15 Premier League home games (W9, D6) - the longest current unbeaten home run in the top flight.

Liverpool have not conceded in their last two Premier League matches. They haven't kept three PL clean sheets in a row under Jurgen Klopp.

Sadio Mane has had a hand in eight goals in his last nine Premier League appearances (five goals, three assists).

Stoke City

Stoke are without a win in three Premier League games (D2, L1).

But they have won five of their last 10 league games - only Chelsea and Liverpool have won more over that period in the top flight.

Mark Hughes has never won a Premier League game as a manager at Anfield (D4, L6). He also suffered his heaviest PL defeat as a player there, losing 7-1 with Southampton in January 1999.

Joe Allen has scored five goals in 16 Premier League appearances for Stoke City this season - one more than in his 91 PL games for Liverpool.

Stoke need two more goals to make it 3,000 in the top flight.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 18% Probability of home win: 71% Probability of away win: 11%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.