Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock

    Hearts midfielder Don Cowie is set to miss out against Kilmarnock after being carried off on a stretcher against Dundee on Friday.

    Prince Buaben is a doubt, while Sam Nicholson is a long-term injury victim.

    Kilmarnock defender Luke Hendrie is suspended after being sent off against St Johnstone.

    Centre-backs Scott Boyd, Miles Addison and Jonathan Burn are sidelined by injury, with forwards Dapo Kayode and Greg Kiltie also still missing.

    Stats

    • Hearts have not won in four games, drawing twice and losing twice
    • Prior to that, previous head coach Robbie Neilson had led the side to five games unbeaten
    • Since Kilmarnock's 2-0 win over Hearts in November, they have won just once in nine games
    • Kilmarnock are the Premiership's lowest scorers on 16 goals

    Hearts head coach Ian Cathro: "Every time you take a slap in the face it gets a bit more difficult but that has got to prompt more fight and togetherness.

    "We have had to be honest with ourselves and the good thing about football is that there's always tomorrow.

    "You have conversations when you win and when you lose. Everyone has to take another step up.

    "We have go work, work, work and go out and get the win."

    Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald: "If you look at all our goals, and especially the ones Souley (Coulibaly) has been scoring, they have all been top quality finishes.

    "It seems we have to score a screamer just to get on the scoresheet - but you can only do that for so long.

    "It's the scrappy goals that will make or break your season. For some reason we're not getting them right now.

    "We had plenty of chances against Hearts and there was a few goalmouth scrambles but we ended up firing straight at the keeper.

    "You can ask if that is a lack of luck or is it maybe a lack of quality?

    "But the boys all working hard. I feel for guys like Nathan Tyson, who puts such a shift in but the ball just doesn't fall for him."

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Celtic1817103752
    2Rangers191153838
    3Aberdeen1910451534
    4Hearts19775928
    5St Johnstone18765427
    6Ross County19487-1220
    7Dundee195410-819
    8Kilmarnock19478-1519
    9Partick Thistle19469-718
    10Motherwell18459-917
    11Hamilton202108-1016
    12Inverness CT19379-1216
    View full Scottish Premiership table

