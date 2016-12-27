Aberdeen 2-1 Hamilton Academical

Adam Rooney (second left) and Ash Taylor (third left) scored for Aberdeen

Adam Rooney gave third-top Aberdeen a Scottish Premiership victory over stuffy Hamilton Accies.

Accies survived some nervous moments before Ash Taylor headed the Dons ahead after 34 minutes.

But the lead only lasted four minutes as Dougie Imrie scored from the penalty spot after Danny Redmond was challenged by goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

Rooney pounced when Gary Woods parried a James Maddison shot, before Accies' Scott McMann was shown a late red card.

The win - thanks to the Irish striker's 11th goal this season - takes Aberdeen to within four points of second-placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table.

Accies remain second bottom without a victory in 10 games since beating the Dons in October.

Dominant Dons

Aberdeen were fluid and dangerous from the off, exposing Accies' weakness on the left flank, with Louis Longridge inexperienced in a full-back role against Jonny Hayes.

Mark Reynolds netted early on, but referee Andrew Dallas saw pushing and ruled it out, perhaps a touch harshly as the Dons defender didn't appear to be the culprit.

It seemed only a matter of time for the home side, with visiting defenders struggling to cope with the recurring threat.

One corner in particular caused chaos involving a Reynolds header that was saved, an overhead kick clearance and a follow up effort from Andrew Considine with the ball eventually forced behind.

Chances and corners flowed. Perhaps one criticism that could be levelled at Aberdeen was how they had not managed to score before they did.

The breakthrough came from a set piece. Hayes floated a great free-kick to Taylor, whose header was equally accurate and found the corner.

Got there in the end

Dougie Imrie (right) scored for Hamilton

Incredibly, Hamilton were almost immediately handed a route back into the match.

Taylor blundered to let Redmond in on Lewis, who appeared to hesitate, allowing the midfielder to nick the ball.

The goalkeeper got a touch on the ball, but it was not clear whether he had taken the man first. No matter, the referee gave the penalty, which Imrie fired home confidently.

Aberdeen responded well to that set-back, with Woods superbly tipping Taylor's drive over before Rooney appeared to be pushed in the box, but pleas were ignored.

The Dons went forward relentlessly. Manager Derek McInnes made a positive move, bringing on Maddison for Considine and it proved decisive.

It was Maddison's shot that Woods palmed back into play perfectly for the onrushing Rooney to net.

McMann prevented a third, hauling Hayes to the ground just outside the box that earned a red card with the winger in on goal.

No-one could realistically argue Aberdeen did not deserve the win. What is unclear is how they did not make it far more comfortable

Unhappy Hamilton

It was a fourth successive defeat for Hamilton, albeit in a very tough run of fixtures. What will be more alarming for manager Martin Canning is the lack of wins in the last two months.

At times, the visitors were hanging on by a thread, struggling to contain the attacking threat they faced.

They had a fabulous chance for a second shortly before Rooney's goal and that would have made a huge difference.

Shay Logan gave possession away, Rakish Bingham surged clear and found Ali Crawford, but the midfielder could not get enough on his shot to beat Lewis while the goalkeeper was grounded. He should have scored.